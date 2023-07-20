Alan Kyeremanten accuses Akufo-Addo of imposing Bawumia on the party ….As 9 NPP flagbearer aspirants petition party

Nine (9) out of the 10 flagbearer aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have petitioned the party to centralize its special delegates conference.

According to the aspirants, the decision by the party to decentralize the conference will not bring fairness.

They argue that decentralising an election of only 900 voters will not be a wise decision.

They are therefore urging the party to allow all 900 delegates to converge at one venue for the polls.

The only candidate who is not in support is Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Meanwhile, the Campaign Team of Alan Kyeremanten is accusing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of imposing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the party.

Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Spokesperson for Alan Campaign, Richard Nyamah indicated that President Akufo-Addo need not to openly declare his support for the Vice President since everything is obvious and they have evidence.

“He is trying to impose Bawumia on the NPP. We want a level playing field nine out of ten say that put us together in a room. Let’s look at each other eyeball to eyeball and tell ourselves the truth and see how that election turns out,” Mr. Nyamah stated.

He asked if “the Minister, MPs and CEO’s who are wasting public resources following one candidate are doing it on their own volition? It’s obvious you can’t see it?”

“We are not going to have Ministers and MPs going and whipping people to vote in a certain direction. It is not going to happen, that won’t happen. Mr. President please stop that. Nine out of the ten candidates have put a petition the elders are aware they are sitting on the petition.

The NPP will on August 26th cut down the list of its presidential aspirants from 10 to five as stipulated in its constitution.