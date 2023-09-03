Akufo-Addo’s Govt will be tagged most corrupt regime ever – Afaglo

The Chief Executives Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited , Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Mr Novihoho Afaglo, has labeled Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s regime as one that will go down in history as the most corrupt regime in Ghana.

According to him, right from Ana’s Video against former Ghana Football Association President, Kwasi Nyantakyi where he claimed that if you have a million dollar you can visually perceive the President through to Seat for Cash saga to the recent Bugiri Naabu leaked audio which also reiterated the fact that if one wants to optically discern the President, that person must prepare well.

Mr Afaglo verbally expressed what is it that in all these three incidents are pointing to the facts that if one wants to optically discern the President, such person must pay his way before.

“Indeed these incidents cannot be described as coincidence but rather come to tell Ghanaians the corrupt nature of the presidency to the extend that those who go more proximate to it have comments to attest to it,” he verbalized

The CEO alleged that because the top is rot and corrupt, many regime officials and appointees are additionally emulating the phenomenon.

“So I am not surprise that a whole former party chairman of his status can verbalize loosely about a public auxiliary who have the fortification of the people for performing creditably well.”

He verbalized Bugiri Naabu’s corroboration to the leaked audio tape come to substantiate that the Akufo-Addo ‘s regime is lackadaisical towards the collective good of the nation but rather seeking for the survival of the Incipient Patriotic Party.

He revealed that “if top regime officials, senior party faithfuls and senior security capos could descend low to elongate of hatching an orchestration to oust an Inspector General of Police then, Ghana we are not safe.”

Mr Afaglo added that the leaked audio tape is a testament of the grand plan the NPP regime is hatching to distabilise the 2024 general elections.

He called on Ghanaians to be arouse and speak about the wanting corruption being perpetrated by the Akufo-Integrate regime.