Academic City University introduces two-year Msc Data Science Programme

By Patrick Biddah

The Academic City University College , has yet again set the standard in the delivery of quality education in the country.

This time, it is rolling out a two- year Master Of Science ( Msc) in Data Science and Analytics Programme.

This new programme, among others forms part of the University’s innovation and industry- oriented programme in today’s world of work.

The President of Academic City University College, Prof. Fred McBagonluri, delivering a speech at the launch of the programme, underscored the fact that Data gathering is the next big thing in the industrial world, of work which should compel industry players to harness its full potential.

He said, the University has no doubt about the fact that Data collection is the future and it was incumbent to position various professionals from all walks of life to access the path to actualizing its benefits, hence the programme.

According to him, Data in itself should not just be collected but accurately in order to derive its full results towards solving problems.

Prof. McBagonluri, who was speaking at the launch of the Data Science and Analytics Programme on Wednesday, April 17 , 2024, further indicated that the benefits of Data collection is enormous and it is in the best interest of people to take advantage of the programne

The programme which is opened to all multi faceted group of professionals, requires a Bachelor of science ( BSC) from an accredited University with a minimum of second class upper or second class lower to enrol.

The key highlights of the programme, includes expertise in analytics tools , independent problem-solving , cross-industry applications and strategic business insights and others.

The programme will introduce students to topics in big data management, mathematical foundation for data science, statistical methods for data science, data warehousing and information retrieval as well as financial decision making for value creation among others.

For him, the launch is the University’s surest way of embracing a data driven future and will be guided by the responsibilities that comes with it.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education, Prof. Francis K. Nunoo, pledged the support of the Ministry towards the programme.

He said, the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEAM) is a deliberate policy being rolled out at all levels as part of the effort to increase the threshold for technical education.

“ The Ministry is happy to partner with Academic City University College in its data science education drive “, he stressed.

The programme, he further noted fits into the national vision and what government intends to achieve in the technology and data space.

In his remarks, the Municipal Director Education for the Ga East Municipality, Mr Eric Sey, pledged to be an ambassador for the school in it data science and Analytics drive, explaining that data helps to solve many problems of the country.