Abandoned essential drugs at the Ports: We are not serious as a country- Global Fund Board member

A Board Member of Global Fund, Madam Cecilia Lodonu-Senou has chided government for leaving essential drugs to waste away at the Ports when people urgently need them for survival.

Madam Lodonu-Senoo who is also the Executive Director for Hope for Future Generations (HFFG) could not fathom why government has still not cleared the drugs one year into its shipment to Ghana by Global Fund adding that the posture of government smacks of lack of political will.

She was speaking at a news Conference organized in Accra on Monday by the Coalition of CSO Networks in HIV, TB and Malaria.

“My worry as a Ghanaian and citizen is that we are not serious as a country.

We cannot allow this to happen because of people’s selfish interest”, the Executive Director of HFFG emphasized.

Global Fund, according to the President of Ghana HIV and AIDS Network (GHANET) Mr. Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, had released 400,000 dollars to clear the commodities but government wrote back to the donor saying the required fund needed to clear the goods amounts to 1.3 million dollars.

The situation, Madam Lodonu-Senoo finds worrying since Africa has the highest burden of TB, Malaria and ARVs.

She therefore called on government to give immunity to Global Fund as other Africa Countries are doing and clear the drugs for the benefits of Ghanaians.

Source:NewsFlashAfrica.Com