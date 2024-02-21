393 Army Recruits pass out at the Nutekpor Naval Command

By Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Nutekpor

A total of three hundred and ninety-three (393) recruits of the Army Recruit Mobile Training Team (ARMTT) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), have passed out at a colourful graduation at the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) at Nutekpor in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The recruits, included seventy-eight (78) females, who have all been commended, not only for their resilience, but also tenacity in the hard training.

The recruits, who passed out in the Basic Infantry Training Course Four (4) prgramme, were taken through basic, but comprehensive military training, encompassing physical training, tactics, weapon handling, drills, military law, map reading, field craft, first aid and liberal education amongst others.

They also benefited from other enablers, which largely contributed towards their morale and performance.

Four hundred (400) Recruits reported to the school with three hundred and nineteen (319) males and eighty-one (81) females. However, not all of them were able to make it to the end, due to medical reasons, indiscipline and lack of interest.

The event was witnessed not only by officers of the Military High Command and sister security agencies, but also hundreds (100s) of relatives and friends of the graduands who went through a six (6)-month intensive training in their military career.

The training would enable them take off smoothly as Yong Soldiers, girding themselves up for greater experience and what it takes to be a soldier in the Ghana Army.

Dignitaries, including the Paramount Chief of the Agave Traditional Area, Togbega Xedihor Hlitaboh IV, and the Members of Parliament (MPs) for South Tongu in the Volta Region and Juaboso in the Western North Region, Wisdom Mensah Kobena Woyome and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, were also present at the well-attended ceremony.

Also present were the Commanding Officer (CO) of the ARMTT, Lieutenant Colonel E.Y.M. Komedja, Acting Sergeant Majors of the Army, Command Sergeant Majors, Command Coxswains ,as well as Unit Regimental Sergeant Majors.

Families and relatives of the new soldiers, also besieged the Command not only to catch a glimpse of the ceremony, but also appreciate and celebrate the achievement of their sons and daughters.

The Reviewing Officer at the graduation, was the Deputy Chief Staff Officer, Operations and Training of the Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Frank Nartey Tei.

He inspected, on arrival, a guard of honour mounted by the six (6) contingents of recruits on parade under 222108 Recruit Nartey Kevin Nii as Parade Commander with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Central Band in attendance.

Addressing the new recruits, Brigadier General Tei, expressed concern about the abuse of the military uniform on social media by soldiers in recent times and cautioned the out-going recruits against such negative behaviours.

He also reminded the soldiers to remain law abiding, adding that the Military High Command would not spare any soldier who goes contrary to its rules and regulations.

“One worrisome situation is the emergence and the ascendancy of cases of the use of the military uniform for fraudulent activities by some military and non-military personnel. The unauthorized use of the dress by some soldiers has given room to criminal minded non-military persons to easily abuse it. I urge you to guard against such acts since there is no place for such people in the military”, Brigadier General Tei intimated.

Brigadier General Tei, observed that the GAF, has carved a reputable image for itself, both locally and internationally. This accomplishment, he noted was achieved by their predecessors through discipline, self-sacrifice, commitment, hardwork, dedication to duty, courage, honesty and above all, respect for the supremacy of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

He, therefore reminded the recruits that as soldiers, they are more subservient to more of the country’s laws than their civilian counterparts, emphasizing that drastic measures are being taken against All Ranks who engage in any acts that would taint the hard-won reputation of the GAF.

The Reviewing Officer was not happy that the GAF, has been in the limelight for reasons not too pleasant due to the activities of some self-seeking individual soldiers, noting that these acts of indiscipline are mostly and sadly perpetrated by very young soldiers, an indication that some entered the military with ill-conceived motives and so just after passing out, move straight into illegal activities such as debt collection, land guarding, chieftaincy issues as well as fraudulent and other duties which have not been authorized.

He also reminded them of the possible temptations at this early stage of their career and asked them to be mindful, disciplined and professional at all times, in order to escape these challenges. According to him, most of the troubles young soldiers fall into are caused by friends and relatives who put pressure on them to engage in all manner of unlawful activities.

Brigadier General Tei urged the graduands to take advantage of the numerous opportunities in the GAF to upgrade their skills and knowledge in order to achieve greater heights in their chosen career.

Awards, including plaques, television sets and microwave ovens were given to five (5) of the recruits who distinguished themselves in various areas and disciplines.

The CO’s Special Award went to 222064 Rect. Ghartey Emmanuel, while the Best in Drill Award was snatched by 222106 Rect.

Nartey Kevin Nii, who was also the Parade Commander. The Best Female Recruit recognition was received by 222123 Rect.

Teye Lordina with the Best in Academics prize going out to 221942 Rect. Ntere Evans, The Overall Best Recruit Award was given to 221901 Rect. Kissiweofo Cletus Awimbilla.