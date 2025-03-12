GBC workers demand removal of Director General over expired tenure

Tensions are escalating at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), as workers angrily demand that the Mahama government remove Professor Amin Alhassan, from his role as Director-General of the state-owned media house.

According to the employees of the nation’s premier broadcaster, Professor Alhassan’s four-year term, which began on October 1, 2019, has officially expired, and his ongoing presence in office is creating an uncomfortable working environment.

The workers’ demand is backed by a copy of the appointment letter issued to Professor Alhassan by the National Media Commission (NMC) on August 7, 2019.

The letter, signed by the NMC Chairman, Yaw Adu-Ayeboafoh, clearly states that his appointment as Director-General of GBC was effective from October 1, 2019, for a four-year term.

The letter reads in part: “We write to inform you of your appointment as the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation with effect from October 1, 2019, for a four-year term. Your conditions and service agreement with the Commission is being worked on and will be made available to you in due course.”

Despite the expiration of his term on October 1, 2023, Professor Alhassan, remains in office till today, as his contract has not been renewed.

Workers at GBC, claim that his continued presence is causing unease and disrupting operations. They argue that the lack of a clear transition plan is affecting morale and productivity at the state broadcaster.

The aggrieved workers urged the government to act swiftly to appoint a new Director-General.

“The tenure of Professor Amin Alhassan has legally ended, and his continued stay in office is untenable. We call on the government to immediately appoint a New Director-General to steer the affairs of GBC and restore confidence among staff,” the aggrieved workers lamented.

The appointment letter, which was copied to the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, the Board Chairman of GBC, and the Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission, underscored the formal nature of Professor Alhassan’s appointment and its stipulated duration.

Workers argue that the government and the NMC must adhere to the terms outlined in the letter and ensure a smooth transition.

Professor Alhassan, a seasoned academic and media professional, was appointed in 2019 with significant expectations of transforming GBC into a more competitive and innovative public broadcaster. The workers’ demands underscore the necessity of adhering to contractual agreements and the importance of timely leadership transitions within public institutions.

At present, Professor Alhassan, continues to serve in his position, but the government is under increasing pressure to take decisive action and appoint a new leader for Ghana’s premier broadcasting corporation.