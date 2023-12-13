Ex-Cocoa research scientist discredits report against Lithovit Liquid Fertiliser

…Lacked merit, and no inputs from Opuni, Agongo

A tough-talking, Dr Gilbert Anim Kwapong, the former Executive Director of the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG), has challenged the assertions of the Adu-Ampomah Committee’s report in the ongoing COCOBOD case, describing it as one-sided and lacking merit.

The report, which forms the foundation of the Attorney-General’s criminal trial of Dr Stepehen Kwabena Opuni, businessman Alhaji Seidu Agongo and his Agricult Ghana Limited, had claimed that the recommendation to use Lithovit Liquid Fertiliser on “mature cocoa trees” lacked scientific basis.

However, the committee’s claim that there was a recommendation to abrogate the Lithovit Liquid Fertiliser contract and withdraw the certificate, has been attacked and discredited by Dr Kwapong stating that during his time at CRIG, there was never an issue raised about Lithovit not being tested.

He affirmed that it was never brought to his attention.

It was revealed in court that neither Mr Agongo nor representatives of Agricult, appeared before the Adu-Ampomah Committee, despite the committee’s far-reaching findings.

Additionally, Dr Opuni, the former COCOBOD CEO, was not among the individuals interviewed by the committee before compiling its report.

During cross-examination by Benson Nutsukpui, lead counsel for businessman Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited, Dr Kwapong asserted that he does not recall any findings or statements by the Committee for Testing Chemicals and Machines (CTCM) or any COCOBOD scientific body indicating that Lithovit could not be used on mature cocoa trees.

He emphasized that throughout his tenure as acting head and subsequent head of CRIG, no such findings were brought to his attention.

Dr Kwapong, further disputed the committee’s finding that the certificate issued for Lithovit was not for liquid fertiliser.

He informed the court that all information supplied to him on the product indicated that Lithovit was indeed a liquid.

When questioned about a joint training with CHED in 2014, he confirmed that the Lithovit involved was, in fact, a liquid fertiliser.

Mr Agongo, Agricult, and Dr Opuni, who are facing charges related to the procurement of Lithovit Liquid Fertiliser for COCOBOD, allegedly causing a financial loss of GHS217 million to the state.

In their report, the committee recommended that “the purchase of Lithovit Liquid Fertiliser contract should be abrogated” and “the certificate should be withdrawn”.

