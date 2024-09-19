Your elevation has brought honour to asanteman- Kumawu Omanhene tells Napo

The Paramount Chief of Kumawu, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken the right decision by naming Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as their vice presidential candidate.

According to him, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia’s decision to pick Dr Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’, a proud son of Asanteman as his running mate for the upcoming election, has brought honour to the chiefs and the entire people of Asanteman.

“Your elevation to the vice presidential candidate position in your political party has brought honour to Asanteman”, Barima Tweneboah Kodua said, noting that Napo merits that prestigious position because he (Napo) is an achiever.

Sounding confident, he also predicted that Napo, shall even bring more honour to Asanteman, when he becomes the vice president of Ghana, assuring Napo that he would continue to pray for him to realize his great ambition.

The Kumawu Traditional Leader, said Napo performed exceptionally well in his public life, especially during the last seven years that the NPP has been in government, so he could vouch for his competence, integrity and ability.

As the Education Minister, he said, Napo lived up to the expectations as he worked assiduously to introduce the free Senior High School (SHS) social intervention policy, which has helped to reduce dropouts in schools.

“Your free SHS programme has helped parents, guardians, and even chiefs. These days, people don’t come to us for school fees, and it’s all because of your splendid works”, the Kumawuhene pointed out, attracting wild applause.

Barima Tweneboah Kodua, also recounted how Napo’s unique expertise and knowledge came to bear, when he was appointed as the Energy Minister, saying “your good works in the Energy Ministry is also visible for all to see”.

He was speaking when Napo, who is currently on a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region to canvas for votes for his boss and NPP presidential candidate, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, visited the Kumawuhene’s palace on Thursday.

Barima Tweneboah Kodua said he is impressed by how Napo, with humility, is serving and supporting his boss, Dr. Bawumia to campaign for votes, urging Napo to continue to wholeheartedly and faithfully back the NPP presidential candidate.

He said the NPP administration has been good to Kumawu in terms of the sharing of the national cake, saying that his area has witnessed massive developmental projects, of which the “Sekyere Kumawu District Hospital is a standout”.