YEA management reiterates fight against youth joblessness  at 16-day job, entrepreneurship fair

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), in partnership with the Ghana Report Summit, have launched a 16-day Job and Entrepreneurship Fair, aimed at equipping young Ghanaians with skills and employment opportunities.

The event, held at Independence Square in Accra, gathered industry stakeholders, training institutions, and government agencies to address youth unemployment.

Speaking on behalf of the YEA CEO, Kofi Baah Agyepong, Deputy CEO, Alhaj Ibrahim Bashiru, emphasized the agency’s commitment to reducing youth unemployment through skills training.

He cited the recruitment of 137,092 beneficiaries into various sectors over the past two years as part of YEA’s initiatives.

Among these were: 6,028 Community Health Workers, 15,000 Community Protection Assistants, 1,500 Prison Office Assistants, 250 Youth in Modern Building Technology and 500 Garment Master Trainers.

Bashiru, also addressed the challenges facing the artisanal sector, particularly from neighbouring countries and advancing technology.

In response, YEA, has committed resources to revitalize the industry, offering training in ten craft areas: Carpentry, Plumbing, Beauty care, Auto mechanics, Plaster of Paris, General electrical work, Tiling, Painting and decoration, Glazing works and Welding.

The YEA, has formed strategic partnerships with various organizations to further empower young entrepreneurs, particularly those with disabilities.

These, include the German Development Agency (GIZ), to launch the “Make Fashion Inclusive Programme”, the Ghana Chambers for Entrepreneurs with Disabilities, the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association.

These collaborations aim to establish a Skills and Fashion Hub, designed to train and support young entrepreneurs.

The fair will provide participants with access to Rapid Skills Training in areas such as Detergent and soap making, Baking, CCTV installation

Under Digital Skills Training, including Coding; Robotics, Digital marketing

YEA is preparing to launch the GhArtisan App, a free mobile platform, designed to connect artisans with job opportunities and the general public.

Bashiru, urged graduates to champion the transformation of their respective industries, encouraging innovation and continuous self-development.

He assured participants of YEA’s ongoing support throughout their entrepreneurial journey.

Rashida Saani, CEO of I-ZAR Group, praised the initiative, calling it “a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and access valuable resources.” She commended YEA for its efforts in empowering Ghanaian youth.

Deputy Employment Minister, Ekow Assafuah, also lauded YEA’s initiatives, stating, “The government remains committed to creating jobs for young Ghanaians, and this fair is a testament to YEA’s dedication to that goal.”