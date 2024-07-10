Wisconsin’s Forensic Labs are critical component of govt digital economy- Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has tapped the Wisconsin University College at the back for establishing three different sets of laboratories to enhance the teaching of technology and digital advancement .

These laboratories are the digital Forensic, the Artificial Intelligence and the Information Communication Technology Labs.

According to the Minister, these labs are not only a milestone in the University’s pursuit of educational excellence and technological advancement, but also aligning perfectly with the Ghana Digital Agenda set forth by the New Patriotic Party government.

“The establishment of these labs is not just a milestone for Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, it is a critical component of the NPP government’s national strategy to transform Ghana into a digital economy”, he stressed.

The Ghana Digital Agenda, the Minister pointed out, is aimed at harnessing the power of technology to drive economic growth, improve public services, and enhance the overall quality of life for Ghanaians.

Speaking at the inauguration of the establishment of the three labs on Tuesday July 9, 2024, which are stationed on the Wisconsin University College campus at Agbogba in Accra, the Minister, said it puts the school ahead in achieving the overall target set by government to reaching an expected digital economic innovation and industrial hub.

“By investing in cutting-edge educational facilities, we are equipping our future leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to lead this transformation”, he added.

For him, Wisconsin International University College, has carved a niche as a practical-oriented institution which is ensuring hands-on teaching and learning for ita students who continue to impact society and wherever they find themselves.

Apart from the establishment of these laboratories, the Minister made reference to the school’s recent inaugurations, such as the School of Nursing Skills Laboratory and the School of Communication Broadcasting Studio, both fitted with state-of-the-art equipment to enhance teaching and learning which he indicated are a step in the right direction towards meeting the emerging educational trends.

“The launch of these new labs continues this tradition, providing students with unparalleled opportunities for practical learning”, the Minister indicated.

The Minister, who spoke on a wild range of issues in the tech space, pulled out the setting up of the digital forensic lab for further mention.

In today’s digital age, cybercrime has become a pervasive threat, impacting individuals, organizations, and governments alike.

In view of this, the Minister said the Digital Forensic Lab at Wisconsin International University College, is designed to meet high standards, setting a benchmark for excellence and solving current challenges in the technology world.

“These facilities will equip students with the expertise to combat this menace. Here, they will learn to analyze and interpret digital evidence, develop robust cybersecurity measures, and ensure the integrity and security of information systems”, he intimated.

With respect to the Artificial Intelligence lab, Dr Adutwum, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosumtwi in the Ashanti region , said, AI is transforming every aspect of human lives, from healthcare to transportation, finance to entertainment and there was the need for Ghana to delve into that field by training students.

On his part, the President of the Wisconsin University College, Dr Obeng Mireku , announced that the coming academic year, will see to the rolling out of new master’s programmes through the School of Computing and Technology MSc in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics, MSc in Business Computing, and MSc in Information Technology.

Additionally, he said new graduate programmes in nursing, including MSc and MPhil Nursing and MPhil Midwifery, will also be introduced.

He appealed to government agencies and cooperate institutions to take advantage of the facilities and programs to help them fight cybersecurity and conduct investigations as well as analytics.

The event was attended by the Director General of the Cyber Security Authority, Dr Albert Antwi.