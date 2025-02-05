Will Large-Scale commercial farming solve Ghana Cocoa decline?

Ghana’s cocoa industry faces significant challenges, threatening its status as the world’s number two producer top producer. Illegal gold mining, known as “galamsey,” continues to destroy vast tracts of cocoa farms in all cocoa-growing regions, minus the Volta and Oti areas.

The galamsey scourge also destroys and poisons water bodies in major cocoa-growing areas, such as the Western and Eastern regions.

Additionally, pests and diseases, notably the cocoa swollen shoot disease (CSSVD) and black pod disease, contribute to yield reductions.

Pests such as capsids are also causing substantial losses in cocoa production. There is also cocoa smuggling, further hampering Ghana’s ability to meet its production targets.

Several interventions have been introduced to address these challenges, but they have often been inefficient or poorly managed.

The Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme, launched in 2019 with support from the African Development Bank and later the World Bank, has seen success in the Western North and parts of the Brong Ahafo Region but has struggled in other regions.

Similarly, the Cocoa Disease and Pest Control Programme (CODAPEC), introduced in the early 2000s, was designed to assist farmers in combating pest and disease outbreaks, yet overall production has continued to decline.

Ghana’s cocoa output, which once reached a peak of one million tonnes in 2010/2011, has since dropped to a record low of approximately 650,000 tonnes in 2022/2023 and much lower in the 2023/24 season. This leaves much to be desired.

Low Yields per hectare

Ghana’s cocoa yields remain significantly lower than those of cocoa-producing regions in South America, averaging about 450 kg per hectare compared to 2,000 kg per hectare in countries like Brazil and Ecuador.

Several factors contribute to this gap, including limited land availability for expansion, high cocoa seedling mortality due to unfavorable weather, and the lack of large-scale irrigation infrastructure.

Furthermore, an aging farmer population—averaging over 55 years—along with aging cocoa trees, high labor costs, and labor shortages have made cocoa farming less sustainable.

The lack of youth engagement in cocoa farming due to rural-urban migration also threatens the industry’s future, as many young people do not see cocoa farming as a viable or dignified career path.

Given the strategic importance of cocoa to the country and the economy, urgent steps are needed to address these and more. The big question is: how do we get around them sustainably?

Large-scale, Commercial CocoaPplantations

As a solution, some experts argue for adopting a large-scale cocoa plantation model on government-designated agricultural lands such as the Afram Plains in the Eastern region or on other government-acquired lands unencumbered by threats of galamsey or land ligitigation.

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), as the regulator, is expected to lead such an initiative, but past mismanagement of government plantations has led to skepticism about its feasibility. Historically, several state-owned plantations were returned to communities due to management challenges.

Nonetheless, new models leveraging modern technology and innovative management strategies could make large-scale cocoa farming viable. Many management practices in Ghana may be considered outmoded.

The Solutions

The use of drones for both monitoring and agrochemical application should be explored to improve efficiency and reduce health risks associated with direct human application.

Also, COCOBOD may mandate district officers who are spread throughout the cocoa-growing areas to establish demonstration farms, which would serve as income-generating projects, model farms for farmers, and contribute to overall national cocoa production.

Additionally, a public-private partnership (PPP) model could be adopted, where COCOBOD provides land and technical expertise while private investors supply funding. The farm’s output would then be shared between the stakeholders.

Certain challenges with the proposed model may persist. These include low investor interest in agriculture, as many Ghanaian investors prefer to invest more in the real estate part of the economy as opposed to agriculture. Moreover, cocoa farming in Ghana is highly unpredictable since it remains highly dependent on rainfall.

To mitigate this, COCOBOD should implement a nationwide educational campaign on the economic benefits of cocoa farming and ensure that the proposed large-scale farms operate under irrigation. The Ghana Irrigation Development Authority would play a crucial role in this effort.

Another key consideration is soil fertility management. Research indicates that soils previously cultivated for cocoa production may not yield the same output in subsequent cycles. Therefore, appropriate soil management techniques must be implemented to sustain productivity.

Untapped Potentials

The Volta and Oti regions present significant potential for large-scale commercial cocoa farms due to their minimal exposure to illegal mining and abundant freshwater resources, both essential for irrigation. The Quality Control Company of Ghana has also highlighted these regions as producing some of the highest-quality cocoa beans in the country.

The Success Enablers

For large-scale cocoa farming to succeed, COCOBOD should consider introducing high-yielding varieties such as CCN 51 and PNG SG2 clones, currently cultivated in South America and Australia.

The Seed Production Division (SPD) of COCOBOD must be strengthened to facilitate the multiplication and distribution of these improved planting materials.

Additionally, SPD has large tracts of land earmarked for seed gardens that have largely been left uncultivated. These should be considered for commercialization as soon as possible to enhance cocoa production.

Instructively, the SPD already manages large cocoa seed gardens and possesses the technical expertise necessary for successful implementation. Moreover, the Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) of COCOBOD has been implementing the Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme, equipping it with the knowledge required to establish new farms.

The Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) of COCOBOD is also well-positioned to provide cutting-edge research and technical support for this initiative.

Given the significant knowledge and experience available within COCOBOD, implementing large-scale commercial cocoa farms would not be an unfamiliar undertaking but rather an extension of existing competencies.

Given the current challenges in Ghana’s cocoa industry, the establishment of large-scale commercial cocoa farms under a well-structured PPP model with strong oversight from COCOBOD could be a game-changer.

Additionally, more attention should be given to other mandate crops of COCOBOD, such as coffee, shea nut, and cashew nuts, ensuring that they are not left out in the drive to commercialize agriculture.

This approach would enhance productivity, address labor shortages, improve farmer livelihoods, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa sector.

The new Chief Executive of COCOBOD must prioritize this initiative to secure Ghana’s position as a global cocoa powerhouse and leave a lasting legacy for a sector that employs more than two million Ghanaians.

The author, Seidu Abu, is a dynamic agricultural professional with over a decade of progressive experience in agronomy, cocoa extension services, and quality control within Ghana’s cocoa sector. Currently serving as Regional Manager (CHED) for the Oti and Volta Regions, overseeing key productivity and sustainability initiatives. A dedicated leader and member of the CHED Management Committee for the past two years and Vice President of the COSSA (Ghana Cocoa Board Senior Staff Association) for the last two years.