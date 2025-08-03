When success becomes a crime: The smear campaign against TDC’S MD

By A Concerned Ghanaian

*WHO IS MAWULI HEDO*?

*WHO IS BEHIND THIS AGENDA*

This week, an explosive story gripped the headlines, a shocking accusation of land grabbing levelled against the Acting Managing Director of TDC Ghana Ltd., Mr. Courage Nunekpeku. But beyond the courtroom drama lies a deeper, more disturbing truth of a relentless and calculated attempt to assassinate the character of a man who is, by all accounts, transforming one of Ghana’s most critical public institutions.

Why is it that in our dear country, Ghana, success seems to come with a price? The moment someone is entrusted with leadership and begins making tangible progress, the knives come out. The same hands that applauded yesterday are now digging the dirt today.

And in this unfolding tragedy, one cannot help but ask – is Mawuli Hedo, a man said to be deeply connected to political power and reportedly a shareholder in Media General, orchestrating this grand scheme? Is this an act of vengeance disguised as public interest?

Sources close to the matter whisper of a falling-out. Mr. Nunekpeku, known for his integrity and unwillingness to play by the murky rules of favouritism, allegedly denied a “request” from Hedo, a request many say no upright leader could have granted. And now, like a plot lifted straight from a political thriller, Hedo is rumoured to be backing Mr. Derrick Hope Gidzi, the same complainant dragging Mr. Nunekpeku through the mud.

But the facts speak louder than the noise.

According to a letter from Mr. Nunekpeku’s lawyers to Media General, Mr. Gidzi has absolutely no documentation to prove ownership of the land in question at Community 25. No offer letter. No right of entry and No site plan. The land was therefore lawfully allocated to another applicant as per TDC protocols and only then did Mr. Gidzi surface waving empty claims over a half plot of land.

And yet, rather than let the courts do their work, Gidzi has turned to 3News.com, conveniently a Media General subsidiary, to mount a campaign of public humiliation against the TDC Boss. How convenient that Mr. Gidzi is also the manager of one of Mr. Hedo’s private businesses. And how curious that the lawyer now representing him in court is Agbesi Dzakpasu, reportedly affiliated with Media General as well.

This is no longer just a land dispute. It is a deliberate, malicious campaign to discredit a man who dared to choose principle over patronage.

Ghanaians must ask: Are we so eager to destroy our own that we will weaponise the media, drag reputations through the dirt and derail progress just to settle personal scores?

What Mr. Nunekpeku has done at TDC is nothing short of remarkable. The transformation is evident, yet instead of supporting this progress, some would rather pull him down for refusing to play the “old games”.

Enough is enough! We must rise above pettiness and protect the few leaders who still choose the hard road of integrity. Let the court do its work and let us stop this disgraceful public lynching of a man who has dared to dream big for Tema and for Ghana.

Let’s not crucify competence. Let’s defend it.

Meanwhile, the following questions are begging for answers:

1) What did *Mawuli Hedo* a shareholder of Media General, (operators of tv3, Onua fm, 3news etc) invite the TDC Managing Director to his office for?

2) Did he make some demands of a huge plot of land in Tema that the Managing Director declined to give ?

3) Why is it that Agbeshie Dzakpasu, the lawyer for Media General is the same lawyer defending Derick Gidzi , the gentleman claiming ownership of about half a plot land without documentation. Is it just a mere coincidence?

4) Is Derick Gidzi managing a company owned by Mawuli Hedo?

5) Why did Mawuli Hedo send a delegation to the Managing Director of TDC?

6) Is it true that before the appointment of the current TDC MD, Mawuli Hedo was pushing for his candidate to occupy that position?

7) Why send a matter to court and turn around with same to the Media, what does he want to achieve?