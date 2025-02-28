VRA job hunter accused of buying Madina NDC executives

…Secures praises for himself and president

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Madina Constituency, appears to be struggling, given what seems to be a financially motivated congratulatory message, praising Ing Edward Ekow Obeng Kenzo, who is vying for the Chief Executive position at the Volta River Authority (VRA).

The NDC constituency is divided due to Kenzo’s activities. He claims to be a member, something many have rejected.

However, on February 24, 2025, he appeared in the constituency alongside some party chieftains, and a message has since emerged commending and thanking President John Mahama for Kenzo’s appointment as VRA boss.

Many days prior to his visit to the Madina Constituency, The Herald, noticed attempts to make Kenzo a member of the ruling party.

A party ID card was printed for him, indicating that he belonged to Zongo Junction Presby A Branch of the Constituency.

Interestingly, the number C0708 assigned to his party card, did not match the Constituency register sighted by The Herald.

Indeed, while there is a Madina West Presby A in the Constituency, no Zongo Junction Presby A Branch, has been recorded on the ID card given to him. Those opposed to him maintain that the membership card has been “forged.”

Interesting reports indicate that Ing Edward Ekow Obeng Kenzo, is only acting as VRA boss and has not received an appointment letter from the government; instead, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, who was long past his retirement age, but kept on several post-retirement contracts, handed over the position to him, and Kenzo has thus being lobbying to be given the job.

He has since faced rejection from some VRA staff, who have made serious allegations of financial malpractices that occurred at VRA under the Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa administration, running into over US$53 million. Something he has vehemently rejected, but sections of the staff say he is not suitable for the job.

The same Kenzo, has been described as an NDC member of a constituency in the Western Region, creating further doubt about his membership of the NDC and the actual branch he belongs to or simply a man out fishing for a constituency to enable him secure the VRA top job.

On the VRA website is an undated publication confirming how he became VRA action CEO. It said, “The Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, has officially ended his service today. The outgoing Chief Executive, handed over to Ing. Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo, at a brief meeting at the Authority’s headquarters in Accra today.

“Ing. Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo is the new Acting Chief Executive of the Authority.

“Prior to his new appointment, Ing. Edward Obeng-Kenzo, was the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Engineering and Operations.

“Ing. Obeng-Kenzo is an accomplished Business Executive with over 25 years of working experience in the power sector.

“He has a proven track record in providing support to cross-functional teams in achieving exceptional critical results in highly competitive environments while promoting institutional growth to increase investment returns and deliver customer satisfaction.

“He holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration (MPA) and a Bachelor of Science Degree (BSc Hons) in Mechanical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

“He is a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineering.

“He earlier served as the Director, Thermal Generation SBU, Plant Manager, Tema Thermal Power Complex (TTPC), Operations Manager, TTPC and Project Manager, Tema Thermal 2 Power Project, (49.5MW Siemens Emergency Power Plant).

“The Authority wishes Ing. Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo the very best in his new role.

The Madina constituency is reported to have expressed heartfelt congratulations to Ing Edward Ekow Obeng Kenzo on his appointment as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA).

The party also commended President John Dramani Mahama for his commitment to selecting competent and experienced individuals to lead critical national institutions.

In a statement issued by the constituency executives, the Madina NDC, described Ing Edward Ekow Obeng Kenzo, as a dedicated and results-driven professional whose vast experience in the energy sector makes him the ideal person to steer VRA toward efficiency and sustainability.

They also emphasized that beyond his professional qualifications, Ing Edward Ekow Obeng Kenzo, is a committed member of the NDC and one of the party’s top financiers.

In an official statement, Ibrahim Fuseini Faila, Chairman of the NDC Madina Constituency, and Hon. Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, commended Mr Obeng-Kenzo for his well-deserved elevation to the leadership of one of Ghana’s most vital energy institutions.

“This significant achievement is a testament to your dedication, competence, and vision,” the statement read. “We are confident that you will lead the VRA with the utmost commitment and excellence.”

The leadership of the NDC in Madina further assured Mr. Obeng-Kenzo of their unwavering support as he embarks on his new role. They emphasised their collective commitment to ensuring his success for the benefit of the VRA and the nation at large.

“We are proud to see one of our own, a true party man and a loyal supporter of the NDC, being recognized for his hard work and dedication. Mr. Kenzo has not only contributed significantly to the energy sector but has also been a pillar of financial support for the party over the years. His appointment is well deserved,” the statement read.

The Madina NDC further praised former President Mahama for demonstrating once again that he values competence and experience in governance. They noted that Mahama’s decision to entrust VRA to Mr. Kenzo reflects his commitment to placing qualified individuals in key positions to drive national development.

“President Mahama has proven that leadership is about putting the right people in the right positions. By appointing a technocrat and a staunch party financier like Mr. Kenzo, he has reaffirmed his dedication to good governance and the progress of our great party,” the statement added.

The Madina NDC expressed confidence that under Kenzo’s leadership, the Volta River Authority will implement transformative policies that will enhance power generation, improve efficiency, and ensure a stable energy supply for industries and households across the country.

The constituency executives and party faithful in Madina remain optimistic that Kenzo’s appointment will strengthen the energy sector and solidify the NDC’s vision of economic growth and national development.