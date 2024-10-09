Major 2Major Politics

Vote for development – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urges electorates

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has urged electorates to prioritise their developmental needs by voting for Mr John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

 Addressing NDC supporters at Paakro in the Akuapem South Constituency on Tuesday to kick start her two-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the government has taken the people for granted by paying lip service to their developmental needs.

She said apart from failing to develop the country, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has also abandoned projects bequeathed to it by the last NDC administration. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the next NDC government would help develop the country through its $10 billion Big Push policy, addding Mr Mahama has the needed experience to reset the economy, empower women and create jobs for the youth.

 She therefore urged the electorates to vote for Mr Mahama and NDC parliamentary candidates across the country on election day to bring development to the doorstep of the people. –

You Might Also Like

NPP Plots to buyout Akua Donokor & Kofi Akpaloo out of 2024 election

John Mahama assures peaceful elections during meeting with West Africa Elders Forum delegation

Choosing either the Devil or the Deep Blue Sea 

Asantehene exhibit signs of indecision in 2024 polls

Share this Article
Previous Article NPP Plots to buyout Akua Donokor & Kofi Akpaloo out of 2024 election
Next Article Yahu Blackwell: GaDangme royalty, championing education with Kasatalk
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Yahu Blackwell: GaDangme royalty, championing education with Kasatalk
General Major 2
Vote for development – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urges electorates
Major 2 Major Politics
NPP Plots to buyout Akua Donokor & Kofi Akpaloo out of 2024 election
Major 1 Major Politics
Military keeps senior retired officers beyond mandatory age limit
General Major 1
Lost your password?