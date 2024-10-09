Vote for development – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urges electorates

The vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has urged electorates to prioritise their developmental needs by voting for Mr John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Addressing NDC supporters at Paakro in the Akuapem South Constituency on Tuesday to kick start her two-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the government has taken the people for granted by paying lip service to their developmental needs.

She said apart from failing to develop the country, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has also abandoned projects bequeathed to it by the last NDC administration. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the next NDC government would help develop the country through its $10 billion Big Push policy, addding Mr Mahama has the needed experience to reset the economy, empower women and create jobs for the youth.

She therefore urged the electorates to vote for Mr Mahama and NDC parliamentary candidates across the country on election day to bring development to the doorstep of the people. –