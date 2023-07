The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has resigned.

It emerged on Friday, July 21 that two house helps of the Minister were facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis at her residence in Abelenkpe, Accra, in October 2022.

Below is the Minister’s resignation note.