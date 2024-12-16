The register of damage for Ukraine adopts the first decisions on the recording of claims

Established to document damage, loss, and injury sustained by individuals, businesses, and the State of Ukraine, the Register of Damage for Ukraine today announced the adoption of the first decisions on the recording of claims in the Register, an important step in delivering justice due to the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Claimants whose claims were recorded in the Register will be informed about these decisions through Diia.

These initial decisions mark the first entries in a comprehensive record of war damage in Ukraine that requires compensation. The decisions concern 832 claims for damage or destruction of residential property (Claim Category A3.1). These decisions followed verification processes to ensure the integrity and accuracy of the claims.

One group of claims recorded in the Register relates to houses and apartments in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, which was destroyed during hostilities and is currently under occupation. The other group comprises claims from various locations across Ukraine. These claims were previously submitted to Ukraine’s Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property (“RDDP”) and verified according to RDDP’s procedures, thereby streamlining their processing by the Register.

Recording claims in the Register safeguards the rights of those impacted and establishes a detailed record for next steps to be taken by the future compensation mechanism, which may include a claims commission and a compensation fund.

“Today, we honour the resilience of those who have suffered by taking the first tangible step towards justice and compensation,” said the Executive Director of the Register, Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi. “The moment is pivotal. By formally recording claims, the Register amplifies the voices of those affected, and sets a precedent for holding those responsible accountable under international law.”

As Ukraine continues to face immense challenges, the establishment and operationalisation of the Register stand as a powerful reminder of the international community’s solidarity and commitment to justice.

Adoption of new claim forms and rules

The Board of the Register also adopted the remaining claim forms and rules, including claims for environmental damage; damage, destruction or loss of objects or buildings of cultural value; demining and clearance of unexploded ordnance; and loss of access to education and healthcare. Once the claim forms are approved by the Conference of Participants, these categories will be opened for submission through the Diia web portal upon their technical implementation.