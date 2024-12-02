The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) marks 50 years of investment in sustainable livestock research

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) is celebrating five decades of pioneering research and partnerships dedicated to transforming livestock systems for better lives and a better planet. As a leader in livestock research, ILRI has consistently advanced sustainable solutions for food security, climate resilience, and environmental health. With the launch of its new corporate strategy for 2024-2030, ILRI is poised to scale its impact, addressing the most pressing development challenges through research and collaboration.

ILRI was established on 21 September 1994 as an international not-for-profit livestock research organization by an Establishing Agreement signed by the Governments of Kenya, Ethiopia, Denmark, Sweden and the Swiss Confederation and the United Nations Environment Programme.

ILRI has its headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya and is co-hosted by the Government of Ethiopia through a Host Country Agreement with the Government of Kenya signed on 29 December 1994 and the Government of Ethiopia signed on 8 June 1995.

As one of the 15 CGIAR research centers, ILRI works with a diverse network of partners to develop innovative livestock solutions that have development impacts. The institute’s approach harnesses cutting-edge research not only to increase productivity but also to ensure that livestock systems contribute to climate resilience, environmental sustainability and inclusive development.

“Research is at the heart of progress. ILRI’s ability to combine global expertise with local understanding has made it an invaluable asset to Kenya. Through collaboration, we can unlock even greater potential, not only for the livestock sector but also for agriculture as a whole. This partnership aligns seamlessly with Kenya’s Vision 2030, which emphasizes the need for innovative, market-driven approaches to development. Livestock remains a key pillar of this vision, and with ILRI’s support, we are confident in achieving sustainable growth and improved livelihoods for all Kenyans,” said Dr. Andrew Karanja, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development while delivering his opening remarks at the celebrations.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development is committed to strengthening this partnership. We recognize the alignment of ILRI’s new 2024-2030 strategy with our national priorities, including the Agricultural Sector Transformation and Growth Strategy (ASTGS). We are particularly encouraged by ILRI’s focus on innovation, inclusivity, and resilience as we collectively strive to build food systems that are fit for the future,” Dr. Karanja further added.

ILRI partnering for change in Kenya

In Kenya, ILRI works with Kenyan ministries, research institutes, universities and local government offices, as well as with nongovernmental organizations, private companies and local communities. It has its main MOU with the Kenyan Agriculture and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO)/ In partnership with KALRO ILRI has over the years supported the dairy, poultry and small ruminant sectors.

This includes:

• Livestock genetics such as the Tropical Poultry Genetic Solutions (TPGS) project, the African Dairy Genetic Gains (ADGG) project and the biobanking Kenyan chicken genetic resources project.

• Improving animal nutrition through research on forages (such as exploring sequence diversity in Napier grass and identification of Brachiaria grasses for dairy production).

• Addressing animal health challenges through vaccine research (current work includes clinical trials to develop a subunit vaccine for contagious bovine pleuropneumonia in Kenya).

Research also includes restoration and sustaining rangelands and communities, building climate smart livestock-based systems through mitigation and adaptation, and sustainable intensification of crop-livestock systems along with projects in One Health.

“Our researchers have developed vaccines for devastating diseases, including the East Coast Fever, and improved livestock breeds to enhance productivity and resilience. We have also developed high-yielding, disease-resistant improved livestock breeds that are tailored to thrive in climate-vulnerable regions, strengthening food security and productivity for millions of smallholder farmers worldwide. Our research has informed agricultural policies at global, regional and national levels, helping to reduce poverty and improve food security,” said Prof. Appolinaire Djikeng, Director General at ILRI.

ILRI’s new strategy: Unlocking sustainable livestock’s potential

The ILRI corporate strategy for 2024-2030—Unlocking Sustainable Livestock’s Potential Through Research for Better Lives and a Better Planet—focuses on two mutually dependent objectives: co-designing and deploying sustainable livestock innovations, and leveraging scientific evidence for policy and investment decisions.

Key messages:

• Targeted solutions: Tailoring interventions to specific livestock value chains and local contexts to ensure resilient and equitable transitions.

• Policy and investment influence: Providing evidence-based advice to policymakers and investors to foster sustainable development.

• Impactful partnerships: Strengthening collaborations with local, national, and global partners to co-create solutions that meet the needs of diverse communities.

• Resource growth: Securing sustainable resources for research and innovation to maximize the impact on people’s lives.

By pursuing these objectives, ILRI aims to positively impact the lives of over 300 million people, addressing key development issues such as food security, poverty reduction, and climate change. This new strategy builds upon ILRI’s 50-year legacy of partnerships, groundbreaking research, and innovations that have significantly advanced livestock health, productivity, and environmental sustainability.

“ILRI’s new strategy is centred on ‘Unlocking sustainable livestock’s potential through research for better lives and a better planet’. This, along with the new ILRI research and innovation strategy, will inspire new directions and allow our research to benefit hundreds of millions of more people, by deploying scalable solutions while influencing policies and investments to achieve significant impacts,” Appolinaire added.

Building on 50 years of innovation and collaboration

Through partnerships with governments, NGOs, the private sector, and local communities, ILRI’s work has empowered farmers, livestock keepers, and communities to build more resilient food systems, even in the face of climate change and other global challenges.

As the world faces complex and interrelated development challenges, ILRI remains committed to fostering partnerships that support the adoption of sustainable livestock solutions. The institute’s research continues to drive improvements in the productivity, resilience, and sustainability of livestock systems, particularly in Africa and Asia, where demand for animal products is growing rapidly.

As the institute embarks on its next 50 years, it calls on players from all sectors to join in supporting the transformation of livestock systems for a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient world.