The call for Jerusalem to fulfill its name as ” The City Of Peace “

The International Raelian Movement invites viewers to uncover the historical and religious roots of Jerusalem’s ongoing conflict in the latest episode of “Rael: 50 Years of Spiritual Revolution,” titled “Jerusalem.”

As tensions between Israel and its neighbors intensify, Jerusalem remains central to global destiny. Rael, the Raelian Movement’s founder, offered a penetrating analysis of Israel’s role and the potential for peace.

Highlighting the paradox of Jerusalem’s name, ‘The City of Peace,’ against its backdrop of continuous violence, he stated, “It is funny to see how the name Jerusalem means ‘The City of Peace,'” pointing out the contradiction with a reality characterized by much violence.

Rael proposed a vision for Jerusalem: establishing an Embassy to welcome the Elohim, extraterrestrial beings mentioned in Genesis, near but explicitly not within Israeli territory.

He criticized the disregard for the Judaic commandment ‘You shall not kill,’ emphasizing the need for Israel to embrace its historical teachings on the sanctity of life. “The ‘stiff-necked’ people are betraying the most important teaching of Judaism, the most beautiful religion in history, namely ‘Thou shalt not kill,'” he asserted.



Connecting his message to broader themes of non-violence, he referenced the biblical story of Abraham and Isaac drawing parallels to the continuous disregard for life in both historical and contemporary contexts: “Claiming to be the chosen people or the instrument of the divine will does not give anyone the right to commit crimes.”



Rael’s closing message underscored the urgency of non-compliance with any call to violence: “My mission is to save mankind, and the Elohim, through their teachings, give us the antidote against this murderous madness.

If a higher authority, of whatever nature, asks us to kill, we must never obey. The killing of even one human being must be considered a crime against humanity.”



He emphasized the necessity for Israel to rediscover the wonderful values of its religious tradition and the importance of every human life. He called for a return to the values that could allow Israel to survive and truly become a beacon of peace for humanity.



The full episode and the entire series are available on the Raelian YouTube channel, offering global audiences insight into these critical issues.