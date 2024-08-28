Sammy Gyamfi slams government for requesting GH¢500m to tackle drought after wasting GH¢928m on national cathedral

In a scathing critique of the government’s financial management, Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed deep concern over the recent request by the Finance Ministry to withdraw GH¢500 million from the Contingency Fund to address the looming drought crisis affecting eight regions.

Gyamfi argues that this request exemplifies the government’s poor prioritization, pointing to the GH¢928 million allegedly spent on the construction of the National Cathedral, which he describes as the “biggest pit in the world.” He further lambasted the government for what he perceives as wasteful spending on luxury private jets for the President and other “useless expenditures” at the presidency.

“This is how low the failed NPP government has sunk our dear country,” Gyamfi stated, highlighting the nation’s financial struggles despite the administration’s previous investments in agricultural programs like “Planting for Food and Jobs,” which reportedly cost GH¢3 billion.

Gyamfi’s statement reflects growing frustration within the opposition regarding the government’s handling of the economy and the agricultural sector, particularly as the country faces an imminent food crisis due to the drought.

Read his full statement below:

After prioritizing corruption, waste and empty sloganeering over prudent management of the economy and the agriculture sector, this how low the failed NPP government has sunk our dear country.

Our dear nation has been rendered bankrupt such that today, the government cannot even afford GHS500 million to address the imminent food crises the nation is faced with.

This is the same government that spent a whopping $58 million (GHS928 million) on creating the biggest pit in the world under the guise of building a cathedral.

Against wise counsel, they wasted millions of taxpayers money on the rental of luxury private jets so the President could bath in the skies. They squandered millions of taxpayers money on other useless expenditures at the Presidency like there was no tomorrow.

Today the chickens have come to roost.

This is how low we have sunk as a country after all the sweet mouth-watering rhetorics about “One Village one Dam”. This is how low we have sunk after the NPP government spent a colossal GHS3 billion on their much-touted “Planting for Food and Jobs” program.

Oh what a shame; what a disgrace!

Cry, my beloved Ama Ghana, cry!!!!

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.