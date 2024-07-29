Professor George Amoako proposes involvement of GSCP in the Green Ghana project

In full alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources officially launched the “Green Ghana Project” in March 2021. The Green Ghana Project aims at creating a greater economic and employment opportunities as well as supporting environmental sustainability. The Green Project is also committed to helping communities deal with the effects of climate change, and reverse environmental destruction across the Country.

The Green Ghana Project has been successful so far, however, according to Professor George Kofi Amoako, a renowned globally recognized Marketing Expert, there are some gaps that need to be addressed if we are serious as a nation to achieve environmental sustainability in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Professor George Kofi Amoako who is an authority in the area of Green Marketing, Sustainable Marketing, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Contemporary issues in marketing has indicated that, the Government of Ghana in partnership with the Private Sector and the general public should be able to adopt a number of innovative measures to sustain the Greening efforts of the Country.

There is a link between environmental catastrophies and unsustainable human activities, he cited.

For the Green Ghana Project to be sustained beyond the term of successive governments, Professor George Kofi Amoako has made the following recommendations to Government and stakeholders:

1. There should be a positive relationship and effective alignment between Green Marketing and the Green Ghana Project. That, Green Marketing should be integrated into the short-term, medium-term and long-term strategies of organizations both Public and Private.

2. Organizations across the Country should try as much as possible to apply Green Marketing Concept to the Marketing Mix and the behaviour dimensions of Ghanaians towards Environmental Conservation.

3. There is the need to consider integrating Green Supply Chain Practices(GSCP) and Sustainable Business Strategies into the Procurement decisions of Government’s Ministries, Agencies and Departments.

4. Business organizations’ sustainable marketing strategies can contribute to the Green Ghana Project and by large extentions the Sustainable Development Goals.

5. In consultation with experts, develop a sustainable legal framework in support of the Ghana Green Project.

6. Employ the use of participatory and transformational leadership across all levels aimed at improving environmental sustainability practices.

Professor George Kofi Amoako has conducted a series of Impactful research in the areas of Sustainability, Business Strategy, Corporate Social Responsibility and Investments(CSR & CSI). He is currently, the Director of Research, Innovation and Consultancy at the Ghana Communication Technology University. He is a multiple recipient of Academy of Management Scholarship for Faculty Development in Africa, and Africa CSR Leadership Award. He has been a Quality Assurance Consultant & Facilitator for the British Council.

Professor George Kofi Amoako is in the Top 3% of Marketing Scholars in Africa according to the prestigious AD Scientific Report for 2024.