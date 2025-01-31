Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang calls for stronger collaboration to achieve Africa’s single market

Vice President of Ghana, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has urged African leaders to strengthen their collaboration, in order to realize the vision of a single market.

She emphasized that achieving this goal requires unity among industry players, as well as networking towards regional stability.

Speaking at the 2025 edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogue in Accra, she noted that unity, hard work, and networking are essential, but prioritizing infrastructure development is equally critical. According to her, Africa’s fragmented markets remain a significant barrier to economic growth.

Despite the continent’s vast potential—with a population of 1.4 billion and a combined GDP exceeding $3.4 trillion—Prof. Opoku Agyemang, warned that much of this remains untapped due to market division. She described integration not just as an abstract concept but as a necessity for Africa’s collective future.

“By breaking down barriers and creating a single market, we can unlock immense opportunities, create jobs for our youth, and lift millions out of poverty,” she stressed.

This year’s Africa Prosperity Dialogue, which runs from January 30 to February 1, 2024, is themed Delivering Africa’s Single Market Through Infrastructure, Invest, Connect, and Integrate. The Vice President described the theme as a call to action for resetting and accelerating Africa’s journey toward integration and shared benefits.

Touching on energy systems, Prof. Opoku Agyemang, commended the progress made in energy infrastructure, highlighting Ghana’s investments aimed at ensuring reliable and affordable power for both industries and households. She also addressed the fintech sector, noting that Ghana has prioritized mobile payment interoperability to facilitate trade and promote financial inclusion.

The Chairperson of the African Prosperity Network Advisory Council, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, also spoke at the event, urging Africans to move beyond merely fitting into the world of work and instead become agents of change at the leadership level. She emphasized the need for Africa to shift from exporting raw natural resources to value addition in order to influence price determination.

“Africa is not poor, but its people are, and this should drive the narrative for change and development,” she stated.

Additionally, the Managing Director of the Africa Export-Import Bank (EXIM), Dr Gwen Mwamba, called on African leaders to prioritize regional transactions to maximize economic benefits. She noted that enhancing intra-African trade could save the continent an estimated $5 million annually.

The event continues to serve as a platform for shaping policies and strategies aimed at fostering economic integration and sustainable growth across Africa.