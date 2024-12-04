Otumfuo’s bodyguards’ gunshots & beatings sparked attack on his convoy

…Techiman Traditional Council reveals, as Mahama rubbishes NPP’s dirty mischief

The Techiman Traditional Council, has revealed details of the attack on the convoy of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during his visit to the Bono East Region, blaming it on the security guards who fired gunshots and molested innocent civilians in Techiman, leading to tensions among the youth.

The Council, explained that these allegations, coupled with unverified social media posts, likely escalated misunderstandings and angered the youth into action to defend themselves by attacking the convoy of the Asantehene, during his visit to the Bono East Region.

The Council, suggested Ghana Police Service, which claimed to be investigating the matter, is aware of exactly what happened, since their swift intervention had helped to maintain peace, while those injured were treated at the Holy Family Teaching Hospital.

Asantehene, visited Techiman and Nkoranza to mourn the demise of Nkoranzahemaa, Nana Adutwumwaa Dudaa Kani II.

Interestingly, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s traditional bodyguard, Nana Kwame Amo, popularly known as Sledge Bonnah, revealed that the community attacked Asantehene’s entourage during their visit to Techiman in the Bono region.

In a social media post on December 2, 2024, Sledge Bonnah, stated that the attack on Asanteman, would be reciprocated: “Our buses have been attacked at Techiman. Asante will strike back bigly. What you just witnessed is small,” his post read.

He added, “This is what Techiman youth did to some of our men and buses.”

Former President and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has meanwhile refuted claims linking him to an attack on the convoy of the Asantehene in Techiman.

Speaking during a visit to the Asantehene, Mr Mahama, dismissed the circulating video as, “fake news” and AI-generated, describing the video as a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation and that of the NDC.

The Techiman Traditional Council, was reacting to reports circulating on social media, regarding an alleged attack on the convoy of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during his visit to the Bono East Region.

In a statement released yesterday, Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the Council, stated that there is no animosity between the people of Techiman and the Asantes, highlighting their shared heritage and mutual respect.

This comes after some unidentified youth, hurled stones at Asantehene’s convoy in Techiman on Monday, December 2.

The incident which occurred in the Bono East Region, has sparked widespread concern across the nation.

According to a preliminary police report, the Asantehene’s convoy was returning to Kumasi after attending a funeral in Nkoranza, when an unidentified youth believed to be from Techiman, hurled stones at some of the buses in the convoy.

In light of this, the Techiman Traditional Council, noted that the Asantehene and the Techimanhene share familial ties as members of the Oyoko Clan, regarding each other as brothers.

It said over the years, both traditional leaders, have maintained a strong relationship, marked by mutual visits and collaboration during significant events.

The Techiman Traditional Council, reiterated that Techiman is a cosmopolitan town that welcomes everyone, regardless of ethnicity, race, or religion.

It urged the public, particularly the youth, to focus on activities that foster development and unity.

The Council, also appealed for responsible use of social media, cautioning against posts that insult traditional authorities or propagate falsehoods.

“Chieftaincy is a revered institution that must be respected at all times,” the statement read, urging Ghanaians to uphold the peace and harmony inherited from their forebears.

Mr Mahama, clarified that speculation ,suggesting he had mobilised youth in Techiman to attack Otumfuo’s convoy was false.

He recounted that, Otumfuo had informed him of his plans to attend a funeral in Nkoranza, and he had prayed for God’s protection over the journey.

“But when I woke up, they said I had gone to gather some youth in Techiman to hurl stones at Otumfuo’s convoy,” he said.

The NDC flagbearer, dismissed the video circulating on social media, purportedly featuring his image and voice saying untrue things.

He accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of being behind the video, claiming, “All these, the seat of government knows about. They have departments whose sole purpose is to create and post such fake news on social media.”

Mr Mahama, attributed the alleged smear campaign to the NPP’s struggles in the current election season.

“It is because their campaign has lost steam that they are resorting to this. Nana, all these are untrue,” he said.

The former president, prayed for God’s mercy on Ghana, lamenting what he described as mismanagement, corruption, and the ruling government’s orchestration of such acts.

On his part, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, said there is no strained relationship between the NDC and the Manhyia Palace.

According to him, the flagbearer of the NDC John Mahama’s visit, will dispel speculations that there is friction between them.

Speaking through a linguist during a visit by the NDC Presidential Candidate as part of his Ashanti Region tour, he said: “that the NDC is not on good terms with Manhyia. It is not so, and he has said it all.”

The Asantehene, also urged vigilance at the polls, stressing that elections are won at the polling stations.

Some unidentified youth hurled stones at Asantehene’s convoy in Techiman on Monday, December 2.

The Ghana Police Service said it has launched an investigation into the attack.

According to a preliminary police report, the Asantehene’s convoy was returning to Kumasi after attending a funeral in Nkoranza when an unidentified youth believed to be from Techiman hurled stones at some of the buses in the convoy.

In the wake of the incident, the police have reached out to the Manhyia Palace and local stakeholders in Techiman to gather more information and defuse any potential tensions.

The Police, have therefore urged the public to remain calm as investigations unfold.