NPP to launch manifesto August 18 in Takoradi

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the launch of its 2024 Manifesto, scheduled for Sunday, August 18, 2024, in Takoradi, Western Region.

This was contained in a statement dated Monday, August 5, 2024, and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

In line with the Manifesto launch, the Party has constituted an 11-member committee to oversee the planning and execution of the event.

The committee members include Madam Oboshie Sai-Cofie as Chairperson, Henry Nana Boakye, Ms Abena Asante, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Fati Abubakar, Anthony Abayifa Karbo, and five others.