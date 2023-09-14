NPP announces stringent regulations for upcoming presidential primaries

Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential Elections Committee, has announced that the party has agreed on some stringent regulations to govern the upcoming presidential primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.

He made this known at the party’s headquarters, today, September 14, 2023.

Prof Mike Ocquaye outlined the new rules and regulations aimed at ensuring a transparent, fair, and credible electoral process within the party.

“We have resolved a number of issues and requests made by the aspirants. We have generally agreed that there will be nothing like camping of persons. So that people will come freely and vote freely on this occasion.

“We are going to meet the police together with the EC officials so that everybody will sing from the same hymn book that day. And no officials, regional party people can have any influence that day. You will go to your own constituency and vote after you are done. You will not have any accreditation to enter any other area so that there will be no allegation of some people being at certain places and influence voters,” he explained.

To address concerns regarding proxy voting, Prof Mike Ocquaye noted that the NPP will streamline and tighten proxy voting rules to ensure transparency and prevent last-minute surprises.

“This is so to that at the end of the day, it is clear and clean. We know there have been a lot of problems about proxies. People sometimes come and no one can tell until the last minute. It is going to be resolved a month before the election.

Chairman Prof. Mike Ocquaye emphasized that these regulations are essential to guarantee a clean and transparent electoral process, leading to the selection of a candidate who can lead the NPP to victory in the 2024 general elections.

“In fact, we are streamlining and tightening the rules in such a way that at the end of the day the NPP will win and not any particular person,” he added.

The NPP’s national delegates will convene on November 4, 2023, to elect the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

The five candidates vying for the NPP’s flagbearership, include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former Minister for Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Member of Parliament for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh.