Nii Armah Gbejelor of Osu, seeks meeting with Donald Trump

Osu Noryaa Mantse of House of Adu Kpono, Nii Armah Gbejelor I, is poised to make significant strides in transforming Osu, particularly in the areas of education and community development.

Driven by his commitment to making a broader impact, he is eager to meet with President Donald Trump, to discuss his successful frameworks and share his vision for expanding these initiatives on a national scale, benefiting both the Osu Kingdom and the Osu Diaspora.

Nii Armah Gbejelor, believes that with presidential support, his model can be replicated in other communities, leading to widespread improvements in education and economic opportunities across Ghana and the USA.

His work in Osu, stands as a testament to the power of dedicated community leaders. His focus on education and development, has set a benchmark for what can be achieved when passion meets purpose.

As he seeks to engage with global and national leaders, there is hope that his successful frameworks, will inspire broader changes, bringing prosperity and growth to even more communities.

His Royal Highness, is a royal descendant of slaves taken from the Osu slave castle in Ghana, who ultimately settled in Northumberland County, Virginia, USA.

Enstooled by the Osu Djaase and the absolute Osu Throne, HRM TeTeeTe Nii Nortey Owuo IV, His Royal Highness Jeroboam Yah Nii Armah Blackwell (Yahu Blackwell), known formally as King Osu Noryaa Mantse, hails from four generations of Osu Gadangme American Negro grandfathers who fought and served in American wars, including the Grand Army of the Republic, the 1st US Colored Cavalry, the Civil War, WWI, and WWII.

King Jeroboam Yah Nii Armah Blackwell’s passion for education, is evident in his numerous initiatives aimed at providing quality education to the children of Osu.

He believes that education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty and empowering the next generation to achieve their fullest potential.

Through scholarships, school refurbishments, and the provision of learning materials, Blackwell has positively impacted the educational landscape of the community.

Blackwell’s vision extends beyond education. He is dedicated to creating an environment where the youth of Osu can thrive and succeed.

This includes initiatives aimed at skills training, mentorship programs, and creating job opportunities.

His holistic approach to development ensures that the youth are not only educated but also equipped with the necessary tools to build successful careers.

As a political bridge between Osu soil and the Americas, Blackwell’s engagement with President Trump could pave the way for broader collaborations and initiatives, further enhancing the development and prosperity of Osu and its diaspora.