NIB ssummons NPP’s  Abronye over GH₵550m allegation against Mahama

The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), has invited the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, to assist in an investigation, regarding allegations he made against President John Dramani Mahama.

The invitation, contained in a letter dated February 21, 2025, and signed by the Bono Regional Commander of the NIB, Kwaku Afari, requests that Abronye DC, appear before the Director of Investigations on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the NIB headquarters in Kawukudi, Greater Accra Region.

The allegations, were made by Abronye DC during an interview on Movement TV, a breakfast show hosted by Kwaku Dawuro.

During the interview, Abronye DC, accused President Mahama of hoarding GH₵550 million, allegedly intended for dismissed appointees at the Jubilee House.

He further alleged corruption within the Mahama administration, particularly in the recruitment and revocation processes.

The NIB’s invitation, underscores the Bureau’s commitment to investigating serious claims that could have significant implications for governance and public trust.

Abronye DC’s appearance at the NIB headquarters, is expected to provide further details and evidence to support his claims, as the Bureau, seeks to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry.

This case highlights the importance of responsible public discourse and the need for evidence-based claims in national conversations.