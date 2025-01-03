NHIA disburses GH¢270m to hospitals for last quarter of 2024

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has successfully disbursed GH¢270 million to healthcare providers nationwide to cover claims submitted and vetted up to October 2024 and part of November 2024.

In a statement signed on January 3, Dr Da-Costa Aboagye, Chief Executive of NHIA, said the payments are within the agreed-upon three-month reimbursement period and currently has no outstanding vetted claims to pay.

“This latest payment brings the total amount released by the NHIA over the past four months to over GH¢1.2 billion, reinforcing the Authority’s ongoing commitment to supporting healthcare providers and ensuring the sustainability of the NHIS.”

Dr Da-Costa Aboagye urged NHIA healthcare facilities to submit their claims promptly, as claims should not cover a period exceeding 90 days.

In addition to this current payment, the NHIA has also made significant disbursements in recent months. On December 1, 2024, the NHIA released GH¢200 million for claims covering September and part of October 2024, following an earlier disbursement of over GH¢335 million on October 9, 2024, for claims related to August 2024.

In September 2024, the NHIA began disbursing GH¢402 million to health facilities to cover claims for June and July 2024. These payments demonstrate the Authority’s dedication to fulfilling its financial obligations to healthcare providers and strengthening the healthcare sector for the benefit of all Ghanaians.