NHIA disburses additional GH¢402million to health facilities

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has started the disbursement of an additional GH¢402 million to health facilities nationwide.

The disbursement covers claims submitted and vetted for June and to July 2024, bringing the NHIA within the agreed-upon three-month reimbursement period.

Public health facilities have received GH¢224,504,423.93, representing 55.85 percent of the total amount, while private health facilities have been allocated GH¢107,061,223.40, accounting for 26.63 percent. Quasi-public health facilities and mission health facilities have also received significant allocations.

This payment brings the total amount released by the NHIA in recent times (SEPTEMBER) to GH¢800 million, demonstrating the institution’s commitment to supporting healthcare providers and ensuring the sustainability of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The NHIA’s prompt claim payment reflects its commitment to improving timely payments and ensuring the continued provision of quality healthcare services to NHIS members. The NHIS’s generous Benefit Package addresses over 95 percent of disease conditions and includes more than 550 medications on the NHIS medicines list.

The NHIA expresses gratitude to healthcare providers for their dedication and support in delivering quality healthcare services to Ghanaians.

The institution is committed to engaging with stakeholders to address any concerns and work collaboratively towards a sustainable and efficient healthcare system.

– On August 17, 2024, the NHIA released GH¢151 million to cover claims from March 2024 for higher-tier healthcare providers and from April 2024 for lower-tier facilities.

– This was preceded by a GH¢135.6 million payment in July, which settled claims up to February 2024 for higher-tier providers and up to March 2024 for lower-tier facilities.

– On April 30, 2024, the NHIA released GHS170,775,035.07 to cover predominantly claims of January and February 2024 for lower-tier facilities, who form the majority of healthcare providers, and up to November 2023 for upper-tier facilities and healthcare providers.

– OnMarch 22, 2024, the NHIA paid GH¢180 million to various categories of healthcare providers across the country for claims submitted and vetted up to December 2023.

– On February 13, 2024, the NHIA paid GHS130,244,000.00 to 4,850 Mission, Public, Private, and Quasi-Public healthcare providers nationwide largely for claims submitted for the month of October 2023.

The NHIA’s ongoing prompt payment strategy is a positive step towards strengthening Ghana’s healthcare system, maintaining strong partnerships with healthcare providers, and ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare services to all NHIS subscribers.

SUMMARY OF CURRENT PAYMENT

NO FACILITY TYPE AMOUNT (GH¢) % 1 Public 224,504,423.93 55.85 2 Private 107,061,223.40 26.63 3 Quasi-Public 5,588,333.12 1.39 4 Mission 64,846,019.90 16.13 5 TOTAL 402,000,000.35 100.00

……Signed…….

Dr Da-Costa Aboagye

Chief Executive, NHIA.