New global poll reveals IB student perceptions on AI and climate change

The latest findings from a survey carried out for the International Baccalaureate (IB) by Public First revealed that young people in IB schools are positive about their own future but pessimistic about the future of the planet.

​

The poll, conducted between 17 November and 18 December 2023, was developed and analyzed by Public First, a public policy research agency. Distributed by teachers, the poll collected more than 10,000 responses from students aged 13-18 across the globe who attend a school that offers IB. One third were state-funded schools (37%), nearly half were tuition-based (46%), 17% were unsure.

The results reveal key takeaways for its two major themes: climate change and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

​

Among the findings, 72% of young people in IB schools are positive about their own future, and the future of their community, but 51% are pessimistic, fearing humans will not be able to avert the worst effects of climate change. Young people with the highest understanding of climate change were most likely to be very worried about it.

​

Young women were more concerned about climate change than young men by 7%, but across the board young people are pessimistic about human willingness to curb the impact of climate. Pessimism for the future of climate change was generally higher in more affluent countries. Across the globe, 70% of young people are confident that their voices are not sufficiently heard in the climate change debate.

​

When it comes to AI, 82% of young people know what AI is and think that they could explain it while 77% of young people have used an AI chatbot. Those who have used AI chatbots before are the most likely to feel positive. Young people were confident that the use of AI in their education is both inevitable, and a good thing.

​

Other regional findings in the report reveal differences across all four hemispheres:

Students in North America and South America were more likely than those in Europe to be concerned about climate change, yet students in other parts of the world were equally likely as students in Europe to be concerned about climate change.

In Africa, optimism is higher than on other continents. Young people were 6% more likely to agree that their personal actions can have an impact on climate change.

In the Global South, optimism is higher than on other continents. Young people were 5% more likely than those in the Global North to agree that their personal actions can have an impact on climate change.

“This research highlights the pivotal moment we find ourselves today. Students are eager to embrace AI as a powerful ally in education and innovation, demonstrating hope and optimism for their own futures. Simultaneously, their deep concerns about climate change reflect a clear and resounding demand for action. Young people are keenly aware of the complexities, yet also eager to meet the challenge and contribute toward solutions. It’s our duty to amplify their voices and support them as they navigate these obstacles, empowering them to help shape a sustainable, inclusive future for all,” said IB Director General Olli-Pekka Heinonen.