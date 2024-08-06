NDC’s 24-hour economy policy promises economic boost and job creation, says Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

The Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, says the party’s 24-Hour Economy policy, will address some of the economic challenges bedeviling the economy and provide jobs for the youth.

Addressing members of the NDC Professionals Forum at the University of Cape Coast on Monday, as part of her 3-day campaign tour of the Central Region, she noted that Ghana is broke and needs a quick fix.

“We don’t have money, our currency is where it is heading to, which is not a good place, we can’t pay our debt and we are in a crisis worse than we imagined”, the NDC’s Running Mate said.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang said with the high unemployment rate in the country, the NDC’s 24- Hour Economy policy and the National Apprenticeship programme are quick answers.

She noted that the unemployment rate in the country is causing NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama sleepless nights, hence the decision to implement the 24-hour Economy and create decent jobs for Ghanaians.

“Some people claiming to be economists are deliberately saying it won’t work and the NDC hasn’t thought through it well. But interestingly, the same people are now saying, their government is already implementing the policy”, she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said political campaigns are about the sharing of ideas and therefore urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to also tell Ghanaians what it can do for them.

She also urged the NPP to stop peddling falsehood, adding that “ one Cedi, two Cedis mobile phones” cannot qualify as a policy.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged Ghanaians to vote massively for Mr John Dramani Mahama in the December 7 general elections to enable him fulfill his promise of creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.