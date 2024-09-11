Major 2Major Politics

Napo’s Campaign Team claims tape of him saying he will return excavators is doctored

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The campaign team of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Vice Presidential Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has denounced a viral tape allegedly quoting him as promising to return excavators for small-scale mining.

According to a statement issued by spokesperson Fiifi Boafo, the circulated TikTok video has been doctored.

“We have however observed that some media outlets are alleging that he said, “We will give everyone his excavator to work in his concession to make money to support the economic growth of their communities.”

In the statement, Mr Boafo clarified, “The 20-minute full video of Dr. Prempeh’s submission did not contain the alleged quote. Dr. Prempeh emphasized responsible mining under strict regulations to protect the environment.”

The team urged the public to disregard the false reportage.

More Read

Napo calls for peaceful elections

Sekyedumase Chief wades into US$3.5m Adjiriganor properties matter
NPP, NDC targeting each other with fake news
John and Jane too tough for Bawumia and Napo

The statement insisted that Dr. Prempeh, also known as Napo, rather discussed small-scale mining within the legal framework of Ghana, not the uncontrolled use of excavators.

You Might Also Like

Napo calls for peaceful elections

Sekyedumase Chief wades into US$3.5m Adjiriganor properties matter

NPP, NDC targeting each other with fake news

John and Jane too tough for Bawumia and Napo

Share this Article
Previous Article NDC Copies NPP’s “Let My Vote Count” demo for voters’ register audit
Next Article Police approves NDC’s Sept. 17 protest against EC; agrees with routes
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Police approves NDC’s Sept. 17 protest against EC; agrees with routes
Major 2 Major Politics
Napo’s Campaign Team claims tape of him saying he will return excavators is doctored
Major 2 Major Politics
NDC Copies NPP’s “Let My Vote Count” demo for voters’ register audit
Major 1 Major Politics
IMANI projects US$1 billion for Ghana’s economy through salt mining.
Business Major 1
Lost your password?