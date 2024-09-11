Napo’s Campaign Team claims tape of him saying he will return excavators is doctored

The campaign team of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Vice Presidential Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has denounced a viral tape allegedly quoting him as promising to return excavators for small-scale mining.

According to a statement issued by spokesperson Fiifi Boafo, the circulated TikTok video has been doctored.

“We have however observed that some media outlets are alleging that he said, “We will give everyone his excavator to work in his concession to make money to support the economic growth of their communities.”

In the statement, Mr Boafo clarified, “The 20-minute full video of Dr. Prempeh’s submission did not contain the alleged quote. Dr. Prempeh emphasized responsible mining under strict regulations to protect the environment.”

The team urged the public to disregard the false reportage.

The statement insisted that Dr. Prempeh, also known as Napo, rather discussed small-scale mining within the legal framework of Ghana, not the uncontrolled use of excavators.