GeneralMajor 1Politics

Mustapha Gbande appointed Deputy Director of Operations at Presidency

larry.dogbey
1 Min Read
Mustapha Foyo Gbande

Mustapha Foyo Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been appointed Deputy Director of Operations at the Office of the President.

He will serve as deputy to retired Police Commissioner Nathan Kofi Boakye.

Sources at the Presidency confirmed to The Herald that his appointment letter was delivered to him yesterday, Thursday, 6th February. 2025.

Initially linked to the National Security Secretariat as a Deputy Coordinator, it has since been established that he will work directly within the Office of the President.

Mustapha, who previously served as the Deputy Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, possesses extensive experience in security operations and consultancy.

More Read

NPP’s Wontumi threatens COP Kofi Boakye

NDC earmarks Hawa Koomson for prosecution
Mustapha Gbande pleads for forgiveness after cutlass inciteful comment
Ghana’s Presidency to facilitate Oxford Business Group’s Research to analyse investment and growth opportunities in 2023 report

He has held several operational roles within the NDC, demonstrating profound knowledge in community mobilization and engagement.

Academically, he holds an HND in Accounting, a BSc in Finance and Accounting, and a postgraduate qualification in International Finance.

He also has some background in law, although he is not yet a qualified lawyer.

He has undergone specialised security training, equipping him with the expertise required for his new role.

His appointment is expected to enhance the presidency’s operational efficiency by leveraging his experience in human management and strategic operations.

You Might Also Like

NPP’s Wontumi threatens COP Kofi Boakye

NDC earmarks Hawa Koomson for prosecution

Mustapha Gbande pleads for forgiveness after cutlass inciteful comment

Ghana’s Presidency to facilitate Oxford Business Group’s Research to analyse investment and growth opportunities in 2023 report

Share this Article
Previous Article ‘Help your NPP colleagues beat NDC members’ – Annoh-Dompreh to supporters
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Mustapha Gbande appointed Deputy Director of Operations at Presidency
General Major 1 Politics
‘Help your NPP colleagues beat NDC members’ – Annoh-Dompreh to supporters
Major Politics
The Camera has become more dangerous than the ‘’Gun’’!
Feature Major 1
Former SIC MD challenges dismissal in court, rejects James Agyenim-Boateng’s appointment
Business Major 1
Lost your password?