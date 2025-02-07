Mustapha Gbande appointed Deputy Director of Operations at Presidency

Mustapha Foyo Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been appointed Deputy Director of Operations at the Office of the President.

He will serve as deputy to retired Police Commissioner Nathan Kofi Boakye.

Sources at the Presidency confirmed to The Herald that his appointment letter was delivered to him yesterday, Thursday, 6th February. 2025.

Initially linked to the National Security Secretariat as a Deputy Coordinator, it has since been established that he will work directly within the Office of the President.

Mustapha, who previously served as the Deputy Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, possesses extensive experience in security operations and consultancy.

He has held several operational roles within the NDC, demonstrating profound knowledge in community mobilization and engagement.

Academically, he holds an HND in Accounting, a BSc in Finance and Accounting, and a postgraduate qualification in International Finance.

He also has some background in law, although he is not yet a qualified lawyer.

He has undergone specialised security training, equipping him with the expertise required for his new role.

His appointment is expected to enhance the presidency’s operational efficiency by leveraging his experience in human management and strategic operations.