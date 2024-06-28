‘Man involved Gh¢1.2 million unpaid tax is not my son-Ex Speaker’

A former Speaker of Parliament, Ebenezer Sekyi Hughes, has denied Knowledge of one Victor Hughes, as his son.

The said Victor Hughes, is linked to a company by name Timo Starr Ventures, which has been left to go away without paying a whopping Gh¢1.2 million in taxes on goods the company cleared in June, last year.

The ex-speaker’s denial, follows The Herald’s publication of June 20, 2024, in which the anti-corruption Civil Society Organization, Truth and Accountability Movement, alleged that the said Victor Hughes, was a son of the former Speaker Sekyi Hughes.

The convener, Joseph Bediako, had claimed that the transaction occurred from July 2023 to June 2024, but the GRA, has not collected GH¢1.2 million from the said Victor, despite knowing the company’s address and owners.

Speaking at a press conference, Joseph Bediako, alleged that Timo Star Ventures, presented a post-dated cheque from an unnamed bank for payment.

However, in a letter written to The Herald, denying Knowledge of the said Victor Hughes, lawyers for the former Speaker said Mr Victor Hughes is not his son and called on The Herald to take note.

In a rejoinder dated June 25, 2024, the lawyers for the former Speaker, Gaisie Hughes and Co, indicated that there is no father and son relationship between the said Victor Hughes and Mr Sekyi-Hughes.

Joseph Bediako, had claimed that before the cheque by Victor, could be verified, some “unseen hands” ordered the release of the containers to Timo Star Ventures.

The cheque was later found to be fake, and the bank confirmed that Timo Star Ventures did not have an account with them.

The Herald’s reporter had attempted to contact Victor Hughes, who represented Timo Star Ventures for the initial GH¢200,000 payment, for his reaction to these claims. There was no response to phone calls or a text message sent to him.

When The Herald contacted the GRA investigator who handled this case, he declined to comment, stating he was not authorized to speak with the media.

GRA Communications Officer, Florence Asante, requested more time to gather information before commenting.

Former GRA Customs Division Commissioner, Alhaji Seidu, under whose tenure the transaction occurred, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He recalled that the goods were seized in Kumasi and that Timo Star Ventures had presented a post-dated cheque that bounced. The case was referred to the legal department, but he is unaware of the outcome since he is no longer in service.