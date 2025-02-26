Mahama revisits Akufo-Addo & Addison’s GH¢77 billion currency-printing scandal

…Assures BoG ‘’I’ll Not Ask You To Print More Money’’ –

President John Dramani Mahama, has reaffirmed his commitment to fiscal discipline, assuring the newly sworn-in Governor and Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) that his administration, will not engage in reckless money printing to finance government expenditure.

His statement was in reference to the BoG’s 2022 annual report and financial statements, which confirmed that the Akufo-Addo government, was financed with GH¢77 billion—GH¢35 billion in 2021 and GH¢42 billion in 2022.

In August 2023, the then-Minority Caucus in Parliament, described as unfortunate attempts by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to justify the money it printed for the Akufo-Addo government in 2021 and 2022, which they (Minority) said was in contravention of Section 30 of the BoG (Amendment) Act, 2016 (ACT 918).

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) minority, in a statement issued and signed by the then-Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, currently the Finance Minister, in response to a statement issued by the BoG dated August 9, 2023, to justify the printing of the money for the government, described the central bank’s action, as a breach of its governing law.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of Dr Johnson Asiama and his deputy, Dr Zakaria Mumuni, at the Jubilee House yesterday, Tuesday, February 25th, 2025, President Mahama, warned against the dangers of excessive and unregulated Central Bank financing, which he said, has had devastating consequences on Ghana’s economy in recent years.

“When government resorts to unsustainable consumption, expenditure, finance by excessive and unregulated printing of money, the consequences can be severe. From spiralling inflation, erosion of incomes to driving millions into poverty, such actions weaken not only public confidence in financial institutions but also threaten long-term stability,” he cautioned.

“One thing for sure, I’m not going to come and ask you to print more money,” Mahama stated firmly.

Mahama’s remarks come amid concerns about Ghana’s economic management, notably the Bank of Ghana’s recent history of financing budget deficits. In previous years, excessive money printing has been linked to rising inflation, currency depreciation, and declining purchasing power for citizens.

The BoG’s statement was in response to the Minority’s press conference on August 8, 2022, which raised concerns about the losses recorded by the BoG and captured in the central bank’s 2022 report and financial statement.

The Minority, said the amount of money printed by BoG for the government in 2021 and 2022 far exceeded the legally acceptable threshold of five per cent of the previous fiscal year’s total revenue.

“This the Bank did without cognisance of the legal duty imposed on the Governor of BoG to inform the Minister of Finance, who is required upon notification from the Governor of BOG to notify Parliament of the attainment of the five per cent threshold and/or the setting of a new limit of government’s borrowing,” the Minority said.

“Indeed, the facts show that BoG acted as a law unto itself by wilfully engaging in the illegal printing of monies to finance the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government both in 2021 and 2022,” it said.

The Minority also described as unacceptable the BoG’s justification for the losses of GH¢60.8 billion and the negative equity of GH¢55.1 billion it recorded in 2022.

“This illegal conduct of the Governor of BoG – Dr Philip Addison – constitutes a criminal offence under section 67 of the Bank of Ghana Act and cannot be wished away by the flimsy justifications mounted by the Bank in the multiple press statements they have issued in the last couple of days,” It stated.

“As a matter of fact, contrary to claims by the Governor of the Central Bank and his deputies that they were committed to promoting a cash-lite economy, they have been printing higher denominations of new GH¢100 and GH¢200 notes,” the Minority observed.

“This, together with the large injections of money into the economy, caused currency-outside-banks to increase from GH¢14 billion in 2019 to GHȼ31.4 billion by 2022, representing an increase of over 124 per cent,” it added.

The NDC Minority said, “As a direct consequence of the illegal printing of monies by the Bank of Ghana, the rate of inflation in the country spiralled to hyperlevels last year, when Ghana recorded a record-high inflation rate of 54.1 per cent in December 2022.”

“It bears reminding the Bank of Ghana that according to a recent World Bank report, this hyperinflation which was mainly occasioned by their recklessness and mismanagement, pushed over 850,000 people into poverty.”

“It is therefore totally irresponsible for the managers of the Bank of Ghana to conveniently ignore these serious legal infractions which have brought untold hardships on Ghanaians and rather engage in flimsy justifications and needless equalisations,” it said.