Mahama Promises Ghanaians truth and hard work, calls for defeat of NPP government

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has passionately asserted his commitment to always tell the truth and work hard if elected as the next President of Ghana.

He was addressing the youth at the Banaba Market Square in Zebila as part of his ongoing engagement with the Ghanaian electorate ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Focusing on the significant national debt of 750 billion Ghana Cedis, Mr. Mahama questioned the ability of the current administration to resolve the financial burden.

“Do you think Nana Akufo-Addo, who is over 80 years old, is the one who will pay that debt? Who is going to pay it? It is you, the young people here,” he urged, stressing the detrimental effects of the current government’s spending decisions on Ghana’s youth.

“Ghana owns 750 billion Ghana Cedis. Do you think Nana Akufo-Addo, who is 80 years plus, is the one who will pay that debt?” Mr. Mahama questioned the crowd. “It is you, the young people here, who are going to pay that debt and yet they have taken the loans and have spent the money, and they have left the debt for you, the youth, to come and pay.”

During his interaction, Mahama directly addressed the perception that Ghanaians are easily swayed by political rhetoric. “The NDC is not that kind of political party; I am not that kind of person,” he stated emphatically. “I am here to tell you the truth and to offer a realistic vision for our country.”

The former President assured the people that the NDC is not the kind of party that will tell them anything just to win their votes. “What I can promise you is hard work and I promise you the truth and will tell you the truth at all times,” he said.

Mr. Mahama rallied the youth to come out in large numbers on December 7, 2024, to exercise their franchise and “send them (the NPP government) packing.”