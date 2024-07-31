Leaders make decisions they know nothing about- Academic City Prez

By Patrick Biddah

The President of the Academic City University College, Prof. Fred McBagonluri, has decried the spate at which the country’s leaders make decision they seem not to know anything about.

He said, there should be the need for leaders to have technical knowledge in the areas they are presiding over, but often times than not, it is not the case.

According to him, there is too much mismatch in the occupation of certain positions which has brought us to where we are as a country.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of some 67 students over the weekend, Prof. McBagonluri, said if we want to see true development in Ghana, people trained with technical skills, must occupy positions of trust to transition the country into wealth.

The graduates represented students from the Faculty of Business Administration and Communication Arts, Faculty of Engineering and the Faculty of Computational Sciences and Informatics

In his opinion, It is time to have some real technocrats on board, who can make some fundamental decisions for across board.

The vast arable land and water bodies across the length and breadth of the country, according to him require the input of critical thinkers in transforming them into wealth for the benefit of the citizens.

Further citing the palm tree as an example, Prof. McBagonluri, revealed that we can get not only oil out of the nut, but also alcohol out of the tree itself.

For him, all of these can be possible, if we get the right technical people with the right technology to make this happen.

In view of the training given to the students, he expressed the hope that they would leverage on the knowledge acquired to make meaningful impact in the world of work.

“Every student who comes to Academic City, has to take four modules in entrepreneurship and two modules in leadership and this is to prepare them for leadership roles”, he noted.

“What we do here is intentional towards training students to occupy leadership positions “, he added .

“If Ghana has challenges in leadership, let’s us train leaders; if Ghana has challenges with entrepreneurship , let’s train entrepreneurs and if we have challenges with technology let’s us train technology people “, he pointed out.

He therefore gave the assurance that the graduates coming out of the Academic City University College are those who have been cut out for the job of leadership and entrepreneurship and are already making their mark with international and multinationals company such as JP Morgan.