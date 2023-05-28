GeneralMajor 1

Kwame Pianim not in support of reviewing Free SHS

razak.bawa
4 Min Read

Kwame Pianim, an Economist, has advised Government not to “touch” the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy in the quest to review flagship programmes.

He called for the cutting down on expenditure on less priority areas, with funds channeled to pertinent sectors of the economy.

“This small country with more Ministers than the UK and US doesn’t make sense and every Minister has about two cars. It doesn’t make sense in a country of 30 million with 16 regions. Let’s cut down on expenditure, review our ex-gratia and give it out only once. We must also cut down on the number of Ministers,” he said.

Kwame Pianim said this in a television discussion on the topic, “IMF Deal: The Case For Review Of Flagship Programmes”.

Government recently told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it would review all flagship programmes as part of the $3 billion IMF bailout agreement.

More Read

IMF vindicates John Mahama on the review of Free SHS

Review Free SHS to target the needy – IMF
$3bn IMF deal: Free SHS will be reviewed to make it more targeted – Gatsi
World Bank leads review of free SHS, others

Mr Pianim described education as a great transformer of life thus everyone should be allowed to benefit from the Free SHS Programme.

“Let’s make sure that the children are properly educated, the quality of the education is good, teachers are well paid… Let’s spend the money there and there won’t be any money left to build a cathedral, to buy V-8 for people, for Ministers to board first class when they can go economy,” he said.

He said Government’s return to the IMF was an opportunity for the country to learn from its past mistakes.

“We’ve been going to the IMF several times since independence. This is the time Ghanaians must sit down and pay attention to what they’ve been doing wrong that won’t end us at the IMF again.”

Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Minister for Finance, said Government must look at ways to reduce the waste in public expenditures to sustain the economy.

“We must deal with the ghost names and the things that drag and are repetitive; the inefficiencies that create waste is where we must all focus so that we bring down the burden,” he said.

He debunked the assertion that the Free SHS implementation had affected the quality of education at that level, adding that, in the last West African Examinations Council (WAEC) West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) Report, Ghana topped West Africa in terms of quality in performance.

Dr Clement Abas Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member, Education Committee of Parliament, said the calls from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a review of the Free SHS policy had nothing to do with the quantum of resources being invested into the programme, but implementation challenges.

“The Free SHS policy is a good policy but we believe that it still continues to be bedevilled with implementation challenges and that is the reason for the call for the review,” he said.

He said there had been concerns by some lecturers over the poor quality of students coming from SHS to tertiary institutions, with some calling for entrance examination.

GNA

You Might Also Like

IMF vindicates John Mahama on the review of Free SHS

Review Free SHS to target the needy – IMF

$3bn IMF deal: Free SHS will be reviewed to make it more targeted – Gatsi

World Bank leads review of free SHS, others

Share this Article
Previous Article Return to IMF was a painful decision – Akufo-Addo
Next Article €85m fishing harbour for Elmina commissioned
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Akufo-Addo Eulogizes former IGP Peter Nanfuri
General Major 3
Akufo-Addo still defends government handling of Covid cash
General Major 1
€85m fishing harbour for Elmina commissioned
Business Major 2
Kwame Pianim not in support of reviewing Free SHS
General Major 1
Lost your password?