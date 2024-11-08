Kpogede Gate of Tsiala Clan of Agave State outdoors new Chief and Queenmother at Asidowui in South Tongu

By Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Agave Asidowui

The Kpogede Gate of the Tsiala Clan of the Agave Traditional Area in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region, has outdoored a new chief and queenmother at a brief colourful ceremony at Asidowui. The event also saw the coronation of Agbotadua Samuel Soli as well as two (2) linguists for the new Chief and Queenmother respectively.

Torgbe Kporti III and Mama Aborku II are expected to immediately take up their roles as traditional leaders not only for the greater Tsiala Clan but also the development of Asidowui and its surrounding communities in particular and the Agave State in general.

The ceremony was witnessed by a number of traditional rulers, clan, royal and family members as well as the citizenry of Asidowui from far and near. The event was also used to showcase the rich culture, tradition and values of the chiefs and people of the Agave State.

Representing the Paramount Chief of the Agave State, Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV, was a high-powered delegation led by the Paramount Queenmother of the Agave Traditional Area, Mamaga Nyagadze III.

She used the occasion to inform the people of the recent inauguration of the Agave Traditional Council, adding that the time had come not only to unite the chiefs and people of the Agave State but also iron out their differences for the mutual benefit of the present and future generations.

Mamaga Nyagadze III, expressed concern about the incidence of chieftaincy disputes in the Agave Traditional Area, assuring that with the inauguration of the Traditional Council with its chair being the Paramount Chief of the Agave State, all chieftaincy disputes would be nipped in the bud.

In his coronation address delivered on his behalf by his daughter, Ms. Linda Selikplim Kporti, Torgbe Kporti III, noted that he appreciates the enormous role of his new responsibility to his people, adding that he accepts the challenge with gladness of his heart with the optimism that he would get the co-operation of all and sundry to achieve what he described as ‘our common goals’. ‘I am dedicated and committed to fostering an environment where development thrives, peace prevails and unity flourishes, upholding and enhancing the legacy of our forefathers’, Torgbe Kporti III stated.

Torgbe Kporti III, said his vision for the traditional area and the larger Agave community is rooted in three (3) pillars, which is development, peace and unity. According to him, he is with the strong conviction that together, the area can drive sustainable development initiatives that would uplift the community, create job opportunities and also empower individuals.

He pledged to operate an open door policy and urged all citizens to use their social, business and political networks to support the community in its development and progress.

Torgbe Kporti III, noted that peace has eluded most communities in the Agave State as a result of chieftaincy and other disputes and pledged his total support for the traditional leadership towards the resolution of all conflicts in the area and beyond.

The Chief of Ashiagborkope Gonu and Chairman of the Agave Council of Elders, Awafia Sekpete III, used the occasion to formally present Torgbe Kporti III, Agbotadua Samuel Soli and their linguist to the audience whiles Mamaga Nyagadze III formally introduced Mama Aborku II and her linguist to the audience.

Earlier on, the Chief of Agbeve and Head of the Yelu Keteni Gate of the Tsiala Clan of the Agave State, Torgbe Talifo II, who offered the traditional prayers in addition to serving as co-chairman of the event, was grateful to the members of the Tsiala Clan for the honour done not only the family and clan but also the Asidowui Township and Agave in general.

A retired educationist from Yorve, a politician and Zikpuitor of the Beklisi Gate of the Tsiala Clan of the Agave State, Mr Hayford Klutse, described the event as spectacular and stressed the need for the people of Asidowui and its surrounding communities to give the needed support to the chief to deliver the goods.

Present at the function were dignitaries from far and near in addition to chiefs and queenmothers from sister communities in the Agave Traditional Area with the Wuga Troupe from Agorkpo, a suburb of Sogakope in attendance, with some display of cultural, traditional and ‘agblorwu’ drums and dance forms to the admiration of all and sundry.