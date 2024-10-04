HealthMajor 1

Korle Bu CEO sent packing by board

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Board of Directors of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has announced the conclusion of Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah’s tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), which officially ends on Saturday, October 5, 2024, marking the completion of his four-year term.

Effective October 6, 2024, Dr Frank Owusu Sekyere, Director of Medical Affairs, will assume the role of interim CEO until further decisions are made by the appointing authority.

In a statement issued yesterday, Thursday, October 3, the Board chaired by Dr David Nkansa-Dwamena, expressed gratitude to Dr Ampomah for his dedication and tireless efforts in steering the hospital towards excellence.

It is not clear, why the Board couldn’t wait to find a substantive CEO before letting go of Dr Ampomah. It is also not certain, if Dr Ampomah was denied a second term in office.

Dr Ampomah, a highly respected Consultant Plastic Surgeon, has had an outstanding career, notably serving as Director of the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre.

More Read

Ghana Gas CEO’s multimillion-dollar deals under scrutiny

Abuyaa Group CEO receives prestigious northern award for excellence 
Breaking News: Four additional arrests made in Cossy Hill Hotel CEO murder case
Regional minister urges unity for Lower Volta dredging

His contributions to the health sector, particularly in the areas of reconstructive surgery, have been significant, and his leadership at Korle Bu, has played an essential role in the hospital’s growth and development.

The Board acknowledged Dr Ampomah’s commitment to providing quality healthcare, which has left a lasting impact on the hospital and the broader healthcare community.

You Might Also Like

Ghana Gas CEO’s multimillion-dollar deals under scrutiny

Abuyaa Group CEO receives prestigious northern award for excellence 

Breaking News: Four additional arrests made in Cossy Hill Hotel CEO murder case

Regional minister urges unity for Lower Volta dredging

Share this Article
Previous Article Atravenu D.A. Primary School in South Tongu cries for urgent assistance
Next Article Akuapem North Assembly angry at Local Gov’t minister for diversion of common fund by Dokua
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

GAWU supports Aveme D/A Primary with modern playground  equipment
General Major 2
GAWU partners North Dayi District to empower community to eradicate  child labor
General Major 3
Otchere-Darko slams “devilish” rumors about Bediatuo’s health
General Major 1
Furious Akufo-Addo considers arrests & prosecutions over ECG mismanagement
Business Major 1
Lost your password?