Korle Bu CEO sent packing by board

The Board of Directors of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has announced the conclusion of Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah’s tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), which officially ends on Saturday, October 5, 2024, marking the completion of his four-year term.

Effective October 6, 2024, Dr Frank Owusu Sekyere, Director of Medical Affairs, will assume the role of interim CEO until further decisions are made by the appointing authority.

In a statement issued yesterday, Thursday, October 3, the Board chaired by Dr David Nkansa-Dwamena, expressed gratitude to Dr Ampomah for his dedication and tireless efforts in steering the hospital towards excellence.

It is not clear, why the Board couldn’t wait to find a substantive CEO before letting go of Dr Ampomah. It is also not certain, if Dr Ampomah was denied a second term in office.

Dr Ampomah, a highly respected Consultant Plastic Surgeon, has had an outstanding career, notably serving as Director of the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre.

His contributions to the health sector, particularly in the areas of reconstructive surgery, have been significant, and his leadership at Korle Bu, has played an essential role in the hospital’s growth and development.

The Board acknowledged Dr Ampomah’s commitment to providing quality healthcare, which has left a lasting impact on the hospital and the broader healthcare community.