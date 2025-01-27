KGL Group receives top honours for pioneering role in youth sports development in Ghana

KGL Group, has been honoured with the prestigious SWAG Corporate Award at the 49th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards, held on Friday, January 24, 2025.

The SWAG Awards, recognized as Ghana’s longest-running award scheme, celebrates sports excellence and has consistently rewarded top-performing sportsmen and women, as well as key contributors to sports development, since its inception in 1975.

The glamorous ceremony, which brought together sports industry players and stakeholders, was graced by Ghana’s Vice President, Her Excellency Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, representing His Excellency John Dramani Mahama as the Special Guest of Honour.

The KGL Group’s recognition stems from its unparalleled commitment to the development of sports in Ghana, particularly its role in funding the Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship.

Over the past four years, the championship has emerged as a key platform for unearthing and nurturing the next generation of Ghanaian football talents. This initiative has significantly contributed to producing a pool of young players for various national youth teams and domestic clubs, strengthening the foundation of Ghana’s football future.

Through the KGL Foundation, the U17 Inter-Regional Colts Football has had a transformative impact on youth football development, providing immense financial and structural support to Colts clubs across the ten football regions of Ghana.

The championship continues to create opportunities for young players to shine on both the national and international stages.

In addition to its grassroots initiatives, KGL Group’s sponsorship of the Black Stars, Ghana’s senior national football team, highlights its unwavering patriotism and dedication to showcasing local culture through sports.

This partnership underscores the Group’s commitment to sports development at every level, contributing to Ghana’s sporting legacy and the promotion of national pride.

The SWAG Corporate Award is a testament to KGL Group’s dedication to advancing sports development, fostering talent, and empowering the youth of Ghana. By investing in both grassroots and professional sports, KGL Group continues to play a pivotal role in the growth of Ghana’s sports ecosystem.

The Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, expressed heartfelt gratitude to SWAG for the honour, emphasizing the company’s dedication to sports development: “At KGL Group, we believe sports is a unifying force, a tool for development, and a symbol of national pride. This award motivates us to do even more to support grassroots sports, strengthen our national teams, and promote Ghana’s rich sporting culture on the global stage”.