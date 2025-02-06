KGL Group commences construction of mega Ultra-modern Mental Health Facility in Kumasi to honour Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Asanteman

The KGL Group of companies has honoured its significant obligation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the people of Asanteman

with commencement of the construction of a state-of-the-art mental health facility in Asanteman, a landmark project that reinforces the Group’s dedication to the welfare of the communities it operates in.

The multi-million-dollar ultra-modern mental health facility, to be completed in 12 months, is the first of its kind north of Ghana and aims to provide comprehensive mental health services to address the growing needs within the Ashanti region.

This initiative is part of the KGL Group, through its foundation, the KGL Foundation’s ongoing commitment to raising mental health awareness and providing essential support across the country.

The Ashanti Region, recognized as a crucial hub for the operations of KGL Group of Companies, will greatly benefit from enhanced mental health resources. The facility is designed to serve not only Asanteman but also the surrounding regions, ensuring accessible care for individuals grappling with mental health challenges.

“Our investment in this facility underscores our commitment to improving mental health awareness and resources in Ghana,” said the Executive Chairman of the KGL Group. “We believe that mental health is a vital component of overall wellness, and we are dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote mental health education and care.”

The construction of this ultra-modern facility further highlights KGL Group’s substantial contributions to the development of Asanteman over the past four years, Alex Dadey noted, “This latest endeavor builds upon our previous efforts in support of Asanteman. Notably, we played a key role as one of the major contributors to the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin, honoring His Majesty’s significant legacy and contributions to the community. In light of 25 Significant years of Otumfuo’s rule, it is imperative that we continue to significantly support Asanteman, and the KGL Group will continue to do so”.

KGL Group is excited to contribute to the socio-economic development of the Ashanti Region through this vital project, fostering a healthier future for all residents. The facility’s construction represents a significant step towards de-stigmatizing mental health issues and providing necessary support for those in need.

HRH Lady Julia Osei Tutu on behalf of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed her profound appreciation for the strides Alex Dadey continues to make in transforming the country through the KGL Group.

She further highlighted how significant this facility is to the fight against Mental Health stigmatisation. She explained, “Ghana’s Mental health sector is in dire need of support. It is why I am really excited by what we are witnessing here today.

This facility will transform access to mental health support in the region and I want to thank Alex Dadey and Elliot Dadey, who run’s the foundation, for this massive intervention”.

Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, an authority in the implementation of Public-Private Partnership & Private-Private Partnership Business Models in Africa through the KGL Foundation has been providing support to several healthcare facilities across the Country especially with the free supply of incubators and medical devices, as well as ensuring the sustainable financing of primary healthcare delivery to orphans, widows, and destitute children in Ghana.