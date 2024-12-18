International Baccalaureate students receive examination results 

This week, 21,894 students worldwide received their Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) results from the November 2024 examination session. This marks a 7.4% increase from last year in the number of students receiving DP and CP results.

The IB is immensely proud of all students who have reached this milestone. Throughout the DP and CP two-year learning journey, students acquire the knowledge and skills to personally and professionally thrive and make a difference in the world.

With a global average DP score for the November 2024 session of 29.2 points, today’s IB graduates join a community of more than 2.3 million alumni and lifelong learners across 156 countries worldwide.

Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the International Baccalaureate, shared: “It has been an especially trying year for young learners around the world, but these results demonstrate how they have committed themselves to achieving despite it all. I am proud to know that such a talented and accomplished cohort of students will be going on to help build the more peaceful world that we hope to achieve through the IB.”

As of May 2023, the IB decided to discontinue the publication of data highlighting the number of IB students achieving the highest top marks (45 data points), to discourage comparisons among students, schools, or communities.

IB students and World Schools are diverse and have varying contexts, socioeconomic positions, and cohort sizes. Additionally, IB students’ individual achievements go far beyond their assessment scores. The IB is equally proud of all students and the accomplishments they achieve during their two-year DP or CP journey.

For the November 2024 examination session, DP and CP students completed all assessment components for each subject and the IB awarded grades using all components, coursework and examinations.

The Diploma Programme (DP) gives students world-class preparation for university and a lifetime of opportunity. It is a comprehensive inquiry-based education that puts students in control of their learning, so they can develop superior academic ability, confidence, critical-thinking and language skills. This rigorous curricular framework is recognized and respected by the world’s leading universities and aims to support the whole student to flourish physically, intellectually, and emotionally.

The Career-related Programme (CP) is specifically designed for students aged 16–19 who are professionally-oriented to gain lifelong skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, social responsibility and an individual sense of purpose. The CP is an innovative blend of academic study and career development that incorporates the vision and educational principles of the IB into a unique programme.