Human Rights Activist fears for life amid rising Human Rights violations in the country

A Ghanaian human rights activist, philanthropist, and politician, Sibe Ibrahim, has lamented over the increasing number of human rights violations against the citizenry in the country.

According to him, due to that, he has taken a step back from his human rights advocacy work due to numerous threats and violations against him.

Mr Ibrahim, emphasized the danger he faces due to his unyielding commitment to defending human rights in the country and the risks involved, the prevailing circumstances have forced him to adopt defensive measures to safeguard of his life and the welfare of his loved ones and has also forced him to discontinue his work in the pursuit of justice and equality.

Speaking in an interview with the Herald Newspaper at Christian Village in Accra, he expressed his worry for his life and the lives of his family members, saying that he has taken a step back to protect them.

Mr Ibrahim, popularly known as Kalushar, highlighted examples such as the presence of the death penalty in the country’s legal system and the alarming rise in cases of mob lynching saying; these violations have prompted him to take a step back from his advocacy work in order to protect his own life and that of his family.

One major cause for Ibrahim’s concern is the yet-to-be-assented anti-gay bill, which has been passed by Parliament.

If this bill eventually becomes law, he fears that his life will be at even greater risk, explaining that the bill poses a serious threat to his advocacy efforts and may lead to dire consequences for him and his fellow activists.

He believes that the bill, if President Akufo-Addo signs into law, would violate the fundamental human rights of its victims, including the freedoms of speech, expression, privacy, and association.

Mr Ibrahim, who is also an estate developer, described the bill as a witch-hunt against LGBTQ+ individuals and argued that it contradicts the principles of equality, non-discrimination, and freedom of expression.

“This bill represents a witch-hunt against LGBTQ+ people and their human rights. It contravenes the principles of equality and non-discrimination, Imprisoning individuals based on their sexual orientation is unjust and fundamentally goes against the principles of human rights.” Mr Ibrahim added.

Kalushar, expressed his belief that imprisoning individuals based on their sexual orientation is unjust and fundamentally against the principles of human rights.

Mubarak Muntari, Ibrahim’s secretary and ally in their advocacy work, also expressed apprehension regarding their safety.

Together, they strived to shed light on human rights violations and to create positive change within Ghana. However, the increasing risks associated with their efforts have left Muntari fearing for his own life.



The plight of Ibrahim and Muntari, underscores the gravity of the situation concerning human rights in Ghana.

Their dedication to their cause has earned them respect and admiration from the public, but it has also attracted the attention of powerful entities and interest groups who are threatened by their activism.

The impending Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Values bill known as Anti-gay billif passed into law, the bill would impose custodial sentences ranging from five to ten years for those found guilty of promoting or advocating for LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.



Additionally, engaging in homosexual activities could result in imprisonment for a period between two months and three years, as stipulated by Article 4(2) of the act.



The anti-gay bill has already been passed by Parliament, but its enforcement as law depends on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s assent.



The bill has raised concerns among human rights advocates, who fear the potential infringement upon the rights and freedoms of LGBT individuals in Ghana.