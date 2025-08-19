GMA slams Health Minister over “friendly engagement” with Ridge Hospital attackers

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has issued a scathing condemnation of a violent assault on health professionals at the Ridge Hospital and launched a surprising rebuke of the Health Minister for his “open and friendly engagement” with the alleged lead perpetrator.

The strong-worded press statement comes in response to a viral video depicting a “very disturbing” scene at the Emergency Unit of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital), where a group of individuals verbally and physically assaulted staff, bringing emergency services to a halt.

The GMA did not mince words, labeling the event “lawless acts” that endangered the lives of staff and hospital property. The Association stated that such “acts of impunity,” where health workers are abused, are “becoming one too many and must cease forthwith.”

In a move that signals its zero-tolerance stance, the GMA has publicly called on the Ghana Police Service to immediately apprehend the perpetrators and their associates to face the full rigors of the law.

While acknowledging that the “lead gentleman” involved may have had legitimate concerns, the Association firmly declared that “clearly laid down processes and procedures” exist to resolve grievances, and resorting to violence is utterly unacceptable.

The most striking element of the GMA’s statement was its direct criticism of the Health Minister. The Association expressed its “displeasure” with the Health Minister’s approach to the incident, suggesting that his “open and friendly engagement” with the main suspect sends a dangerous message.

This public chastisement implies the GMA believes such ministerial conduct “serve[s] to encourage and embolden some unruly individuals to follow similar ways,” effectively rewarding violent behavior.

The statement also laid out a clear set of demands for the hospital’s management:

To immediately institute processes to investigate the root grievances and find lasting solutions.

To provide urgent medical and psychological support for the traumatized staff.

To implement “adequate security measures” to protect health professionals and guarantee their safety while they work.

The GMA’s forceful response indicates a profession at a breaking point, demanding protection and respect from the public and accountability from the highest levels of leadership.

Read the attached press statement in full below: