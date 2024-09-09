Ghana collaborate with Togo, Benin to ‘lock ‘sea space from fishermen

By Patrick Biddah

Ghana has gone the extra mile to convince both Togo and Benin to close its sea from fishermen during peak seasons.

This is to prevent Ghanaian fishermen from straying into neighbouring waters when the Ghanaians sea is closed.

Already, Cote D’voire, has agreed to close it territorial sea space at a meeting which was held in Liberia with other West African countries.

Making this revalidation at the just- ended Ocean Governance Project Conference at the University Of Ghana, the Executive Director for a Non Governmental Organisation ‘Hen Mpoano, Mr KofiA gbogah, explained that the need to close the sea in other neighbouring countries has become necessary.

This, he explained is due to the recalcitrant Ghanaian fishermen who travel to neighbouring countries to fish anytime the sea is locked in Ghana.

According to him, fish stock is depleting at a fast rate which requires for pragmatic steps to restock the fishes in the sea.

Buttressing his call, Mr Agbogah, said the activities of fishermen at the off peak season has resulted in the catching and eating of pregnant fishes which produces about 5,000 fingerlings.

The catching of as many pregnant fishes, he pointed out further depletes the fish stock when they are supposed to be replenishing when the sea is closed.

He, therefore reiterated the need to be closing the sea in order for the fishes to replenish, adding that some of the type of fishes which used to be in abundant catch have run out and eluding fishermen.

In Philippines and Malaysia, the sea, he indicated is locked to as long as three months before being opened again and this results in bumper harvest.

The problem of fishing at the close season, he noted is compounded by unregistered and unlicensed vessels that sail the waters without adhering to laid down rules and regulations.

For him, many of the challenges can be fixed if there is an enforcement of the law which registers and licence fishing vessels.