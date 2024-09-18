GeneralMajor 2

Gen Oppong-Peprah commissions infrastructure projects at Burma Camp

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) – Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Thomas Oppong-Peprah has commissioned a modernized Bus-Stop with washrooms, pavement slabs and pedestrian walkway, which extend from the Nicholson Stadium to Slater Mess and the Market, with a large parking space at the Base Supply Depot.

Other infrastructural projects commissioned on Tuesday, 17 September 2024, at Burma Camp, in Accra, include; Command Gate Guardroom which has 8 washrooms, a hall, an office and a recreational area; and a 52 single-room accommodation unit for Young Soldiers at Dohazari Lines.

He further inspected ongoing projects, including accommodation units for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers, the Duala Barracks Redevelopment Project, and the construction of the Duala hospital.

Lt Gen Oppong-Peprah, whose tenure as CDS is under the vision “to produce a highly motivated, well-trained and well-equipped Armed Forces with quality Officers, Soldiers and Defence Civilian Staff, to perform all assigned tasks”, attributed the completion of the projects to teamwork and collaborative effort.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Mayfair Estates Limited – Dr John Watson Otumfuo has donated sporting kits to the GAF volleyball team.

More Read

A-G’s military dismissal letter against Richard Jakpa incomplete

Major General Oppong-Peprah touts projects…But fails to provide cost
‘’Abusive’’ Commanding Officer sparks concerns in Ghana Army
The scandalous rise of Ghana’s Army Chief out

Credit: Office of the CDS, GAF

You Might Also Like

A-G’s military dismissal letter against Richard Jakpa incomplete

Major General Oppong-Peprah touts projects…But fails to provide cost

‘’Abusive’’ Commanding Officer sparks concerns in Ghana Army

The scandalous rise of Ghana’s Army Chief out

Share this Article
Previous Article Mistrust & tension engulf Ghana’s military after CDS coup claim
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Gen Oppong-Peprah commissions infrastructure projects at Burma Camp
General Major 2
Mistrust & tension engulf Ghana’s military after CDS coup claim
General Major 1
Akufo-Addo spares his family man & Sports Minister but scapegoats NSA Boss
Major 1 Sports
Bawumia spells out his galamsey solution
Business Major 1
Lost your password?