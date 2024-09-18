Gen Oppong-Peprah commissions infrastructure projects at Burma Camp

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) – Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Thomas Oppong-Peprah has commissioned a modernized Bus-Stop with washrooms, pavement slabs and pedestrian walkway, which extend from the Nicholson Stadium to Slater Mess and the Market, with a large parking space at the Base Supply Depot.

Other infrastructural projects commissioned on Tuesday, 17 September 2024, at Burma Camp, in Accra, include; Command Gate Guardroom which has 8 washrooms, a hall, an office and a recreational area; and a 52 single-room accommodation unit for Young Soldiers at Dohazari Lines.

He further inspected ongoing projects, including accommodation units for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers, the Duala Barracks Redevelopment Project, and the construction of the Duala hospital.

Lt Gen Oppong-Peprah, whose tenure as CDS is under the vision “to produce a highly motivated, well-trained and well-equipped Armed Forces with quality Officers, Soldiers and Defence Civilian Staff, to perform all assigned tasks”, attributed the completion of the projects to teamwork and collaborative effort.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Mayfair Estates Limited – Dr John Watson Otumfuo has donated sporting kits to the GAF volleyball team.

Credit: Office of the CDS, GAF