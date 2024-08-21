Frederick Lokko of Covenant Presby wins 2024 Literacy Challenge, takes home GH¢10,000

In a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 Literacy Challenge, Frederick Lokko from Covenant Presby Preparatory School emerged as the overall winner, walking away with a grand prize of GH¢10,000. The competition, organized by Citi FM and Channel One TV, was launched on May 16, 2024, with the goal of identifying and rewarding outstanding students. In addition to the cash prize, Frederick also received a trophy and other exciting prizes.

The Literacy Challenge, which attracted over 1,000 Junior High School students, required participants to submit handwritten essays on the topic: “The role of the youth in shaping the future of Ghana. What changes would you like to see, and how can young people contribute to making them happen?” Each essay was endorsed by a parent and submitted with full contact details by the July 13, 2024, deadline.

Following the submission phase, the top 50 contestants were selected to take an Aptitude Test on July 27, 2024, at the Accra Digital Centre. From this group, ten exceptional students advanced to the final round, showcasing their academic talents in various subjects.

The top ten finalists included students from diverse schools: Ama Boatemaa Asamoah and Oliver Kwakye Amoah from Jireh International School, Felicia Adei Sedinam Neequaye from Christ The King International School, Malikeh Nornoo from Southbridge Montessori School, and Frederick Lokko from Covenant Presby Preparatory School.

Others were Eugenia Kissiwaa Frimpong from Nkawkaw St. Anthony R/C JHS, Lois Antwi Somuah from Nkawkaw Blessed Redeemer School, Lillian Narkeasha Amoako from Silicon Valley International School, and Kelvin Kojo Ofori from Aggrey Memorial International School.

On August 2, 2024, Citi FM and Channel One TV embarked on a tour to present prestigious medals to the top ten contestants, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the competition.

The grand finale, held on August 17 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, featured a fiercely contested quiz competition among the top ten students, all vying for the coveted title of Literacy Challenge champion. The event was hosted by Chris Kata, co-host of Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily, with quiz master David Kwaku Sakyi, also a Breakfast Daily host, overseeing the proceedings.

The four-round quiz competition tested the contestants’ knowledge in various subjects, including Social Studies, Reasoning, Literature/Language, General Knowledge, Numeracy, and Science. After a rigorous selection process and intense competition, Frederick Lokko emerged as the champion with 63 points. He took home GH¢10,000, a trophy, a medal, a certificate, and packages from sponsors.

Second place went to Lillian Narkeasha Amoako of Silicon Valley International School, who scored 56 points and received GH¢3,000, a medal, a certificate, and sponsor packages. Oliver Kwakye Amoah of Jireh International School placed third with 49 points, earning GH¢2,000, a medal, a certificate, and sponsor packages.

The other contestants, including Ama Boatemaa Asamoah, Kelvin Kojo Ofori, Felicia Adei Sedinam Neequaye, Malikeh Nornoo, Lucas Clifford Eyram, Lois Antwi Somuah, and Eugenia Kissiwaa Frimpong, were also awarded medals, certificates, and sponsor packages in recognition of their achievements.

Frederick Lokko’s mother, Theresa Afua Lokko, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the organizers, Citi FM, and Channel One TV, for providing a platform for her son to showcase his talents. She encouraged other parents to support their children’s dreams, emphasizing the importance of nurturing their potential.

M4 Foods, the manufacturer of Webie Biscuits and a sponsor of the 2024 Literacy Challenge, also expressed their appreciation to the organizers. William Dominic Awumey, Sales Executive of Webie Biscuits, praised the initiative and urged other institutions and brands to follow suit in supporting programmes that help build future leaders.

The 2024 Literacy Challenge, was powered by Citi FM, with support from Channel One TV, and was sponsored by Ghana National Gas Company, Alife Soap, Fortune Spread for Bread by Wilmar Africa Limited, Webie Biscuits by M4 Foods, and Prospectus Ghana Limited.