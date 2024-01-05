Francis Xavier Sosu: Madina MP sues ‘three NDC officials’ for defamation, demands GH¢300,000

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier-Sosu, has dragged three former National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials to court for allegedly defaming him and seeking damages of GH¢300,000.

The three defendants—Abdul Mumin Alhassan, Salifu Illiasu Awal Yidana, and Masawudu Dawud—are accused of making false and malicious statements that have damaged the MP’s reputation.

The lawsuit, which was filed at the Accra High Court, states that the defendants have repeatedly called the MP a ‘gay MP’ and a ‘gay promoter’ on various platforms, including radio and written publications.

Abdul Mumin Alhassan, a former Ward Coordinator of the Madina West Electoral area, together with the 2nd and 3 Defendants are suspended from the Madina NDC for anti-party conduct.

Francis Sosu denies these allegations and says that they have been made to harm his reputation and expose him to contempt.

In his statement of claim, the MP says that the defendants have knowingly published and republished false and insulting words, knowing that they were fabricated to smear his image.

He says that the defendants either knew or should have known that their claims were false, malicious, and intended to harm his reputation.

He cites a specific audio statement attributed to the 3rd defendant, which says, “We have a record of an MP who sleeps with students at UPS,” which he says is false, malicious, and without justification.

Sosu says that these defamatory statements have not only affected his integrity but also his professional reputation as an MP and Deputy Ranking Member of the Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

The MP is seeking several reliefs from the court, including an order to restrain the defendants from authoring and publishing further defamatory statements.

He also wants an interlocutory order until the matter is fully determined on its merits.

He is requesting a perpetual injunction to prevent the defendants from making any such statements in the future.

He is also seeking a declaration that the statements made against him are false, malicious, and published in bad faith to deliberately injure his reputation.

Francis Sosu is pursuing an order of general damages amounting to GH¢300,000 against the defendants jointly and severally.

He is also seeking legal fees of 10% of the claim, and cost considerations in the lawsuit.