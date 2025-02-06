Former SIC MD challenges dismissal in court, rejects James Agyenim-Boateng’s appointment

The former Managing Director of SIC Insurance Company Limited, Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, has taken legal action against the company and its newly appointed Acting MD, James Agyenim-Boateng, contesting her removal from office.

Madam Duah-Yentumi’s lawsuit, filed on February 4, challenges the legality of her dismissal, which followed the appointment of Mr Agyenim-Boateng by President John Dramani Mahama on January 27.

She insists that her contract guarantees her a four-year tenure, set to expire on January 1, 2028, and that any attempt to terminate her employment must be approved by the company’s Board of Directors or by a resolution of all shareholders at an Annual General Meeting.

According to her, the terms of her appointment are governed strictly by her contractual agreement with SIC Insurance.

She argues that her removal is unlawful and in direct violation of Clause 7 of her contract, which grants only the Board or shareholders the authority to terminate her employment.

As a result, she contends that Mr Agyenim-Boateng’s appointment is procedurally flawed and legally invalid.

In her legal plea, Madam Duah-Yentumi, is asking the High Court to declare her dismissal null and void.

She is also seeking an order to overturn Mr Agyenim-Boateng’s appointment and reinstate her as SIC Insurance’s Managing Director.

Additionally, her legal team is demanding full compensation for the salary and benefits she would have received for the remainder of her contract.

The case is expected to test the legal boundaries of executive appointments within state-owned enterprises.