Fidelity Bank unveils ‘ɛbɛ fa’ Campaign

Fidelity Bank, Ghana’s largest privately-owned indigenous bank, is set to launch its new campaign, ‘ɛbɛ fa’, celebrating the unwavering spirit and visionary aspirations of its customers.

This initiative, reaffirms the bank’s commitment to being a supportive and forward-looking partner in its customers’ lives.

‘Ɛbɛ fa’, a Twi phrase meaning ‘It will happen’ or ‘It will come to pass’, encapsulates the message that Fidelity Bank is committed to partnering with its customers through all the chapters of their life’s journey and supporting them to realize their dreams.

The campaign, emphasises that every day is a new chapter in the journey to success, and with the right mindset and partner, every aspiration can become a reality.

According to Esi Edziiba Mills-Robertson, Director of Marketing at Fidelity Bank, “This campaign is a testament to our faith in the dreams and goals of our customers. We believe that every moment is an opportunity to unfold a larger story with boundless potential.”

The campaign, features real-life stories of Fidelity Bank customers who have achieved significant milestones with the bank’s support.

These stories will be shared across multiple media platforms to create a movement that resonates with every individual, reaffirming that every dream is achievable with the right mindset, support system, focus, and perseverance.

Fidelity Bank, invites everyone to share their journey of resilience using the hashtag #ThisIsJustAChapter #BelieveWithUs #Ɛbɛfa, aiming to create a conversation that uplifts and motivates.

The bank has announced a series of community engagements, including Random Acts of Kindness and Inspirational Talks, to inspire individuals and foster an unwavering can-do spirit.

Through innovative financial solutions and its commitment to financial inclusion, Fidelity Bank is empowering Ghanaians to achieve their dreams. The bank’s

GreenTech Innovation Challenge (GTIC) 2024 has awarded over GHS 1,200,000 in grant funding to support innovative solutions addressing critical challenges within Ghana’s agricultural value chain.

Fidelity Bank continues to champion the can-do spirit of Ghanaians through dynamic initiatives and campaigns that fuel creativity and support innovation.